The Ga Mashie Traditional Council has summoned 15 churches, including Lighthouse Chapel and Calvary Baptist Church, to appear before it for questioning after allegedly flouting the ban on drumming and noise-making.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Joy News reported that the Leader of the task force enforcing the ban, Asafoatse Mankatta, said churches were clapping during their services in direct violation of the ban.

Ga Traditional Council summons Lighthouse Chapel and 14 other churches for flouting ban on noise-making. Source: Dag Heward-Mills

Source: Facebook

When the task force presented the summons letters, Mankatta said some of the churches refused to accept them.

“We have great respect for Calvary Baptist Church, but we were surprised to see them violating the orders of the Traditional Council; they were making noise as if there was nothing at stake."

He added that the church authorities are expected to appear before the Council on Thursday, May 22, warning that there will be dire consequences if they fail to comply.

Source: YEN.com.gh