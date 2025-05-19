Ga Traditional Council Summons Lighthouse Chapel, 14 Other Churches For Flouting Ban On Noise-Making
The Ga Mashie Traditional Council has summoned 15 churches, including Lighthouse Chapel and Calvary Baptist Church, to appear before it for questioning after allegedly flouting the ban on drumming and noise-making.
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Joy News reported that the Leader of the task force enforcing the ban, Asafoatse Mankatta, said churches were clapping during their services in direct violation of the ban.
When the task force presented the summons letters, Mankatta said some of the churches refused to accept them.
“We have great respect for Calvary Baptist Church, but we were surprised to see them violating the orders of the Traditional Council; they were making noise as if there was nothing at stake."
He added that the church authorities are expected to appear before the Council on Thursday, May 22, warning that there will be dire consequences if they fail to comply.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.