A popular Ghanaian prophet who has made some correct predictions about issues about some personalities in the country has dropped a prophecy

In a video, Prophet Roja called for prayers for popular Ghanaian actor, Apostle John Prah, stating that evil has been plotted against him

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as some believed his claim, while others did not

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Ghanaian prophet De-Lighter Roja has called for prayers for popular Ghanaian actor, Apostle John Prah.

In a video, the preacher who has made some correct predictions about some prominent Ghanaians and events in the past noted that evil has been plotted against the famous actor.

De-Lighter Roja asks Ghanaians to pray for Apostle John Prah. Image source: De-Lighter Roja, Apostle John Prah

Source: Facebook

De-Lighter Roja dropped a doomsday prophecy about the actor, stating that he saw him in the coffin, although it was not his time to pass away.

"Tell Apostle John Prah, the actor. I don't have his contact, but let him know that someone is pushing him into a coffin. It's not his time, but he's being pushed into a coffin," he said.

He therefore sounded a warning to Apostle John Prah to be careful and asked him to be prayerful to avert the misfortune.

Watch the video of the Prophet Roja below:

Major prophecies about De-Lighter Roja

Prophet Samuel Henry, widely known as Prophet De-Lighter Roja, is a Ghanaian spiritual leader and prophet who has gained significant attention for his prophetic declarations, some of which have been perceived as controversial.

Operating primarily through social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook, he has amassed a considerable following.

In January 2025, Prophet Roja prophesied the death of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Mamponghene, stating it would occur before the first week of May.

Prophet Roja drops a doomsday prophecy about APlus. Image source: Prophet Roja, APLus

Source: Facebook

The chief passed away on April 28, 2025, leading to widespread discussion about the accuracy of his prophecy.

He's also predicted that Ghana's Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, would resign to make way for a successor.

This prophecy gained attention following her medical trip abroad, though as of now, there has been no official confirmation of her resignation.

Prophet Roja also warned of a potential accident involving musician-turned-politician Kwame A-Plus on the Kasoa road, urging Ghanaians to pray for his safety.

Domestic Flight Crash Prediction: In a more recent prophecy, he foresaw a plane crash occurring on July 29, 2025, involving a domestic flight from Accra to Kumasi.

He described the prophecy as conditional, emphasising the need for collective prayer to avert the disaster.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh