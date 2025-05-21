Gospel singer Empress Gifty was spotted serving gari and beans, popularly referred to as Gobɛ, in a video

The video surfaced amid her filing a GH¢20 million lawsuit against controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa

Many people talked about her youthful and radiant look in the video, while others weighed in on the lawsuit against Nana Agradaa

Multiple award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty was spotted serving gari and beans popularly referred to as Gobɛ, amid the GH¢20M lawsuit she filed against controversial televangelist Agradaa.

Empress Gifty serves beans and gari

Renoenwed media house, UTV Ghana shared a heartwarming video of Empress Gifty serving gari, beans, plantain and other side meals at a food joint located by the roadside.

In the video, the Watch Me hitmaker flaunted her youthful and radiant look as she happily interacted with customers who were awed to see her at their favourite gobɛ.

In the caption of the Instagram video, UTV noted that the video was taken as part of the gospel singer's cooking show called U Cook.

They announced that the episode would be aired on Sunday, May 25, 2025, and they encouraged everyone not to miss it.

"Reporting for Gob3 duty—apron on, fire lit, flavors ready. Who’s hungry? 😋Don’t miss #UCOOK this Sunday with @empress_gifty!"

Source: YEN.com.gh