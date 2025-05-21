Ghanaian traders who were sacked on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, have returned to the streets with their trading activities

In a video, the traders were seen with their goods arranged and calling on prospective buyers to come to them

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some criticised the traders, while others sympathised with them

Just a day after the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) carried out a decongestion exercise to clear unauthorised traders from major roads and pavements in the city, many of the displaced vendors have returned to their usual spots, defying the directives of city authorities.

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the AMA, supported by city task forces and security personnel, undertook a massive operation to rid the streets of hawkers, food vendors, and others as part of efforts to restore order and improve pedestrian movement in the capital.

Traders defy AMA directive not to sell on the streets. Image source: GBC online

Source: Twitter

However, by Wednesday morning, traders had begun trooping back to the same locations, resuming business as usual.

Videos which has surfaced on social media show traders seated by their goods in areas like Kantamanto, Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Kaneshie seated by their goods.

The brave ones had arranged their products and were selling, contrary to AMA's directives.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh