A Ghanaian trader has called out the current administration over the recent decongestion exercise led by the AMA

In a video, she expressed regret in voting for President Mahama, recalling how former President Akufo-Addo allowed them to trade on the streets

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some sympathised with her, while others criticised her

A Ghanaian woman has expressed regret in voting for President John Dramani Mahama after the recent Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) decongestion exercise.

In a video, the disgruntled trader lamented the negative impact of the exercise on her business and livelihood.

Ghanaian woman misses President Akufo-Addo after AMA evicts her in the decongestion exercise. Image source: John Dramani Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

She noted that she had a family to take care of and had nowhere to go to if the taskforce enforce the directive to evict them from the streets.

She recalled how she had been trading by the roadside for eight years during President Akufo-Addo's tenure.

"Our kids are in school, and this is what we do to take care of them. We have voted for you, and after five months, you are kicking us off the streets?" she said.

AMA embarks on decongestion exercise

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on May 20, 2025, launched a comprehensive decongestion exercise aimed at restoring order and improving urban mobility within the city.

The operation targeted key areas, including the Central Business District and Circle Neoplan Station. The exercise involved the removal of unauthorised structures, the eviction of street vendors, and the enforcement of sanitation and traffic regulations.

The exercise was led by the Accra Mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, and supported by the Ghana Police Service and National Security personnel.

AMA officials cleared pavements and bus stops that had been converted into commercial spaces, impeding pedestrian movement and public transport operations.

Although the initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the AMA to address congestion and improve the city's infrastructure, many traders are unhappy with the exercise.

Watch the video of the woman lamenting below:

Source: YEN.com.gh