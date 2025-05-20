The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has begun yet another decongestion exercise aimed at removing street traders from unauthorised areas in the Central Business District (CBD)

Officials of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) swept through some major markets in Accra on Tuesday, May 20.

The exercise, led by the Mayor of Accra, Michael Allotey, saw places like the Kantamanto markets, Tudu, Kinbu Senior High Tech area cleared of congestion to aid easy movement.

Speaking to the media after the exercise on Tuesday, Michael Allotey said the decongestion drive will continue to Adabraka through to Circle and Kaneshie.

He declared that this is not a nine-day wonder exercise, as the AMA is committed to improving sanitation on the streets of Accra.

“I don’t give promises I cannot stand. Whatever I say, I do. This exercise is not a nine-day wonder, we are on the streets to make sure the roads are cleared.

The AMA had served earlier notice to embark on the decongestion exercise in collaboration with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly.

This initiative aims to restore order and significantly improve sanitation across the city.

