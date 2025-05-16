The Ghana Immigration Service carried out a special operation at Kaneshie and Abossey Okai to remove foreign beggar children and their accompanying guardians from the streets.

The exercise took place in the early hours of May 16, 2025, in response to concerns about the growing presence of non-Ghanaian street kids in Accra.

Citi News reported that dozens of foreign women with children were rounded up by the immigration vehicles.

Officers were seen engaging with individuals before escorting them from the sidewalks and busy intersections where they often beg.

The operation is part of a nationwide initiative to decongest the streets, enhance public safety, and protect vulnerable children.

It also aims to identify individuals residing in the country illegally and ensure proper immigration procedures are followed.

