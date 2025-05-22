A Ghanaian graduate, Kay Sika, thrilled guests at her university graduation with a vibrant Adowa dance performance

Dressed in a colourful traditional gown, she danced gracefully to the stage before receiving her master’s degree

Her cultural display has gone viral on TikTok, earning thousands of likes and enthusiastic comments

A young Ghanaian woman from the Ashanti Region stole the show at her university graduation ceremony with an incredible performance of the traditional Adowa dance.

The young woman, identified on TikTok as Kay Sika, was seen donning her beautifully made graduation gown, featuring intricate designs and bold colours, as she moved gracefully to the dais, proudly showcasing her Ashanti cultural dance.

In a video circulating on social media, Kay Sika, when her name was mentioned, walked majestically to the dais and, just before receiving her medal, treated the guests at the graduation ceremony to a glimpse of her Adowa dancing prowess.

The Ghanaian lady's impressive dance skills and passion for her culture were met with thunderous applause and cheers from the audience, who were captivated by her energetic and emotive performance.

The excitement with which she displayed the traditional dance showed how happy and proud she was of her Ashanti heritage.

Although there was little information about the school she graduated from and the programme she studied, Kay Sika indicated in the video caption that she was awarded a master’s degree.

“Receiving my master's in Grand Adowa. Y’all can walk to receive yours, I just had to represent with Adowa,” she wrote.

The Adowa dance, a classic traditional dance from the Ashanti Region, is renowned for its soulful and expressive movements, often performed during cultural events and celebrations.

Kay Sika's Adowa dance video goes viral

Kay Sika's Adowa dance video has gone viral on social media, attracting massive traction on TikTok.

At the time of writing, the video had recorded over 38,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

@King Edward 999 said:

"Asantefo) mpɛ school,mmoa foɔ, they use their educated person to compare our market women, I’m proud to be an Asante."

@Maame Gyamfuah🇬🇭 also said:

"By now, obi atwe nano tenten de 3hw3 video yi wob3 nya pressure awu akwa congrats girl proudly Ashanti."

@G.O.E commented:

"You can’t tame them, they don’t hide their identity, they don’t care where they are, they will still show their root with their beautiful culture. You just can’t beat them, you'd better join them. Piaaw."

@Melissa also commented:

"I love seeing my Ghanians winning, congratulations, Ohemma."

