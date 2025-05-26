A video of a young Ghanaian man complaining about the barefaced betrayal of his wife has gone viral

This comes after he went through his wife's text messages and found out she was having an affair with her ex-lover

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the issue

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian man has reported his wife to Auntie Naa, host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV, after finding out the woman was having an affair.

A video which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the young man looking very as he narrated his ordeal.

Ghanaian Man reports wife to Auntie Naa after realising she is having an affair. Photo credit: @Auntie Naa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

He lamented that he noticed his wife's attitude had changed as a married woman and began getting suspicious as to whether she was seeing another man.

The young man said his worst fears were confirmed after he gained access to his wife's phone messages, only to discover that she was secretly having an affair.

The man confessed that what surprised him the most was realising that his unfaithful wife had been supporting her secret lover financially.

"I realised she was sending money to the guy. Meanwhile, she does not even cook for me. My wife does not cook for me. I sometimes borrow money from friends to ensure that the family eats, but she was sending money to her lover."

The disgruntled man said he then reported the matter to the lady's parents, and that was when his wife disclosed that she had been in contact with her ex-boyfriend.

He lamented that his wife had also opened up to her parents about the possibility of them getting divorced.

The video had raked in over 14,000 likes and 50 comments at the time of writing the article.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide the woman for her infidelity

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video slammed the supposed fiancé of Abigail for his actions.

Yaw Dwarkwaa reacted:

"The lady should be ashamed of herself. Why cheat on such a gentleman? Some women of today."

Kofi Boakye replied:

"All this happened because he loves the lady too much."

Nana-akua Greatjoy reacted:

"Geti Geti no want, Wanti Wanti no get."

Husband opens up on wife's infidelity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian man who relocated to the UK cried out after his wife cheated on him.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, Eddie said he relocated to the UK and brought his wife along as his dependent.

His marriage crumbled after his wife found a new lover and divorced him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh