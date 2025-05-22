Karma President is trending after his prophetic declaration regarding Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang went viral

The Ghanaian seer has advised the Vice President to resign from her position due to the vision he has received about her

He warned that the Vice President might not recover if she faces a medical emergency ever again

Popular Ghanaian seer Karma President has stoked controversy after he opened up on a vision he had in the spiritual realm regarding the Vice-President of Ghana, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

This comes after he said the spiritual revelation he had about Professor Opoku-Agyemang was not good.

It all happened after Karma President was told that Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang had donated her four-month salary to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Karma President's Facebook page, the controversial man of God seemed none too pleased about the benevolent gesture by the Vice President, but went ahead to shed light on the vision he had about her.

He advised the 73-year-old woman to step down from her role as Vice President because, in the spiritual realm, he still foresaw her in a hospital bed.

“She needs to stop working and take care of her family. She needs to quit being Vice President and look after herself. The next time she falls down again, that will be the end, she will not come back home because she is in a box in the spiritual world. NDC, do something about it,” he said in the video.

This video has resurfaced after news went rife that Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang had arrived in the country after she was flown to the UK for medical treatment.

Karma President has never shied away from making prophetic declarations.

He rose to fame in 2024 when he prophesied that famed Nigerian actor Junior Pope would die.

The office of the Vice President has yet to issue a statement regarding the comments made by the Karma President

Jane Naana makes her first speech

In a brief statement on her return, the Vice President, in her first public speech after returning from the United Kingdom, thanked President John Dramani Mahama for his support ever since it became necessary for her to seek medical care abroad.

She also thanked Ghanaians and the President’s brother, Ibrahim Mahama, for the instrumental role in her recovery.

The Vice President also, in a Facebook post on May 22, disclosed that she was in good health and was returning to the country to resume her work.

“I am grateful to be back home in good health. Let me express my profound appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his swift and compassionate support. I am also extremely grateful to my family, friends, staff, and well-wishers for their unwavering support, prayers, and encouragement.

"A heartfelt thank you to the good people of Ghana for the amazing outpouring of good wishes, many of which I experienced personally. Your deep kindness has contributed to my healing. It is a joy to be back, and I look forward to us coming together to build a united and prosperous nation for all. Thank you very much and God bless us all.”

The Vice President, on Friday, March 28, 2025, was hospitalised at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after experiencing a sudden illness following her official duties.

The Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in a statement, said she was initially treated and sent abroad for medical care based on expert advice.

Ghanaians welcome the Vice President

Ghanaians have meanwhile expressed joy over the return of Jane Opoku Agyemang.

Mercy Mensah reacted:

"Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang welcome back mummy. Please I'm reporting NPP to you, they've been disturbing the country since you left. Can you imagine they didn't want John Dramani Mahama to go to Togo? Mummy, just Togo o. And the press conference from NPP too, I think I'm tired."

Otoboah Buabeng Isaac replied:

"We Thanks God.. We are Served a God who never fails God is Good all the time God is Good.. Mummy Welcome back home.. God is in control No shake God bless you and Bless Ghana."

Safani stated:

"Welcome and we hopping to see you become the president of Ghana soon because all female presidents in Africa are doing better than the male presidents.And why must she be taken out of the Country for treatment? If those nations in Europe have such incompetent leaders like you guys, would you be going there for treatment?"

