President John Dramani Mahama was delighted to update Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on events that happened in her absence

In a video, the President was captured jovially reporting how Ghanaians threatened to impeach him after he briefly travelled to a neighbouring country

Netizens who saw the video of the President and the Vice President's interaction expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

President John Dramani Mahama has provided an update on events that happened in the absence of Ghana's Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang had been out of the country for some months, seeking medical treatment abroad after suddenly falling ill.

President Mahama updates Prof Naana on events after she returns from UK. Image source: John Dramani Mahama

Fortunately, she got better and has returned to continue her official duties. In a video announcing her return, President John Dramani Mahama brought the Vice President up to speed on events that happened in her absence.

President Mahama acknowledged that he had missed her and did not forget to report to the Vice President, Ghanaians who "cried out" when he travelled out of the country in her absence, and when the Speaker of Parliament was also away.

“I have especially missed you, because even travelling out of the country has been difficult. They have threatened to impeach me for going to Togo while you were away,”

