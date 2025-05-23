A Nigerian man expressed deep admiration for Ghana, saying he wouldn't return home if he visited

He described Ghana as a land of opportunity compared to the current challenges in his homeland

Frustrated by Nigeria's issues with unemployment and electricity, he voiced a desire for a better life abroad

A Nigerian man detailed how much he likes the Gold Coast and how unlikely it is that he would ever go back home if he were to visit the country.

A travel enthusiast made a stopover in Nigeria and decided to ask random citizens what they thought of their neighbouring country, Ghana.

A frustrated Nigerian man says he that if he travels to Ghana, he will never return home.

The Nigerian man was interviewed alongside a woman. The lady, identified as Bolanle, was first asked what she thought of Ghana.

Although she disclosed that she had never been there, she said she believed Ghana was doing well.

Introducing herself, she said:

"Yes, I love Ghana, but I have never been there."

When the man was asked what he liked and knew about GH, he described it as a big city full of opportunities, unlike his own country.

He went on to say that he would never return to his home country if he ever got the chance to travel to Ghana.

In his words:

"Ghana is a big city and their side dey ok. If I get opportunity reach that place, I no come to Nigeria again"

Nigerian man frustrated with country's struggles

He also emphasised how his country was struggling with numerous issues, such as a lack of electricity and a rising unemployment rate.

The man compares Ghana to Nigeria, saying he would rather stay in his neighbouring country.

He said:

"Nigeria is no good now. Sufferness dey. Everywhere, no light, no work, no everything. As I dey so now, I suppose to dey one office make I dey work, but I no get chance. See na outside here I dey run go up and down. And the thing no good."

The video of the interview is below:

Netizens react to Nigerian man's Ghana preference

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the Nigerian man's comments about Ghana.

BIGSAM argued:

"Nigeria is far better than Ghana."

Babskelly agreed:

"These are real Nigerians telling the truth, the rest will come and argue online."

Franklin said:

"They see Ghana like Europe 😂😂😂."

@2mightyofficial$£₩¥ dropped his opinion:

"U people think say Ghana like Nigeria. make una come and see something."

low-key billionaire 💰🤑💸💵💸 said:

"Let put every joke aside these people suffering there the president of Nigeria should try and help them small. the way they are coming Ghana i don't understand ooo."

