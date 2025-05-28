Ama Maud, a young Ghanaian lady, has captured social media attention with her fantasy about marrying one of Osei Kwame Despite's sons

In a TikTok video, she described her dream of a chance encounter leading to love and marriage with one of the millionaire’s sons

Her vivid imagination has left many netizens amused and reacting to her bold romantic daydreams

A young Ghanaian lady identified as Ama Maud has got people talking on social media after sharing her wild fantasies.

In a TikTok video, the young lady candidly admitted to fantasising about marrying one of the sons of renowned businessman, Osei Kwame Despite.

Ama Maud, a young Ghanaian lady, expresses a desire to marry one of millionaire Osei Kwame Despite's sons. Photo credit: @ama_maud/TikTok & Oseikwamedespite/IG.

Ama Maud suggested she was hoping for a chance encounter where one of the Ghanaian millionaire's sons would notice her and make a move.

She explained that she wished one of the men she daydreams about would visit her workplace so she could act nonchalant towards him to spark his interest.

"The Despite sons. I don’t know if all of them are married, but I wish one of them would come to my workplace... If I see him, I will greet him and I will go. I will not indulge him, then he would become interested in me and be like, eeeii, you this girl, you are special. Everybody is throwing themselves at me, but you are not doing some. Then he would ask me out and then I would say no, then he would be more interested, and then every day he would be chasing me," she said.

Ghanaian millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite's sons, step out in style for a family event. Photo credit: UGC.

"Then the other ladies would be jealous at work and they would be bullying me, then Despite's son would get angry and report them. And he would take me out on a date, show me to his parents and he would propose. I would say yes and then we would marry," she added.

Osei Kwame Despite, who is the founder of the Despite Group of Companies, reportedly has nine children, with five being male.

Out of the five males, only the first son, Kennedy Osei, is married, with the remaining four being single.

Watch the video below:

Ama's fantasy about Despite's son sparks reactions

Ama Maud's fantasy about the millionaire's son has sparked hysteria, with many netizens laughing at her wild imagination.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@DJ Switch Ghana said:

"Imagine he actually sees this and it happens (women supporting women delulu version)."

@THE CRENTS also said:

"If this were Abrokyire, nka the person being talked about would respond and even visit her… but Ghana."

@AyaEccoa Atta commented:

"At this point, I just realized,my mind is ok, am not the only day dreamer. The number of aircrafts containing bags of dollars that has crush in my house eeee, sister let us know when you wake up."

@AmablueQ also commented:

"How much are you willing to sell the story to me for me to produce it for Stage."

