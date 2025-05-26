Evangelist Mama Pat has accused her ex-husband of trying to seek reconciliation after their divorce

In a video, she claimed her ex-husband has been constantly pestering her with apology messages and seeking a reunion

She, however, stated categorically that he has no chances and warned him to stay away since she's not ready to divorce Angel Asiamah

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa has opened up about an alleged attempt by her ex-husband, Eric Oduro Koranteng, to seek reconciliation after their divorce.

In a video, the popular televangelist mentioned that her ex-husband has been sending her messages, hoping to reconcile.

Agradaa accuses ex-hubby of seeking a comeback. Image source: Agradaa, Ercic Oduro Koranteng

Source: Facebook

But she categorically stated that there was no second chance with her. Agradaa stated that she had already moved on and was not ready to divorce her second husband, Angel Asiamah.

She warned her former husband to stay away and threatened to play several audios of him begging her if he doesn't back off.

Agradaa and her husband get divorced

In 2023, Agradaa divorced her first husband, Eric Oduro Kwarteng, to marry her current husband. This was after the couple faced challenges beyond reconciliation.

The couple, according to Agradaa had four kids before their marriage hit the skids. Agradaa accused his former partner of cheating with one Aunty Mercy, although Mr Oduro denied the claim.

A week after her divorce from Eric Oduro, she came back online flaunting a ring and announcing her newfound love.

Agradaa flaunts her ex-husband before their divorce. Image source: Agradaa

Source: Instagram

Not long after, Agradaa got married to her junior pastor, Kwame Asiamah, whom she affectionately calls Prophet Angel Asiamah.

Agradaa in various videos has heaped praises on her new husband, describing him as the best thing that ever happened to her.

In some of the videos, she noted that her husband is very romantic and knows how to treat women well.

She talked about how her husband pampers her and speaks to her gently, unlike her former husband, Eric Oduro Kwarteng.

In her latest update, Agradaa claims her former husband has approached her with apologies and is seeking a comeback.

Watch the video of Agradaa speaking about her former husband's attempt to woo her:

Reactions as Agradaa accuses ex-husband of seeking reconciliation

After Agradaa opened up about the alleged attempt by her ex-husband to get her back, netizens expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

Many sympathised with her for staying in her old marriage, while others hailed her for being bold and walking out of her old marriage.

@Myjoy wrote:

"My point was why didn’t pastor Eric run the church Mama Pat bought for him . She did everything for Pastor Eric but he refused to accept mama Pat for who she is . Now Angel Asiaaamaaa is enjoying everything."

@Evenaya1 wrote:

"Asiamah too is another."

@Mike-Mike wrote:

"It’s the members clapping for me… Ei ei ei ei, Chale! People Dey the world inside ooo."

@Lady Cdquah wrote:

"At least Empress can have a break. it's her Ex's turn."

@Thrift by Ann wrote:

"Asiamah the backing vocalist."

Agradaa recalls her days as a househelp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Mama Pat recalled her early days as a house help. In a video, she opened up about how she hustled with her former husband, Eric Oduro Koranteng, at Kantamanto.

She noted that, before that, she worked as a househelp and did other businesses, including selling biscuits.

Netizens who saw Agradaa's video expressed mixed reactions as some were taken aback by her comments, while others were impressed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh