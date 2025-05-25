Overseer of Heaven Way Church, Nana Agradaa, caused a stir on social media with her recent TikTok video

In the video, she claimed gospel singer Empress Gifty's gazetted name, Empress, amid the GH¢20 million lawsuit the gospel singer filed against her

The trending video got many people laughing as people admired Agradaa's bravery in the ongoing feud

Controversial televangelist Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, has disregarded the GH¢20 million defamation lawsuit, gospel singer Empress Gifty, filed against her.

Agradaa adds Empress to her name

Agradaa took to her TikTok account to show that she was not afraid of the lawsuit Empress Gifty served her for using her title, Noko, in her videos, among other claims Agradaa made about her in several videos.

In the video she shared, she was spotted sleeping on her king-size bed with beautiful wooden decorations, while showing off the beautiful interior of her bedroom.

She played a song in the background of the video, and she captioned it Empress Noko Agradaa, as she announced that she had taken over the Empress title.

The song was It's Too Late, the 2015 song by the legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Acheampong, who also doubles as the father of sensational R&B and afro-fusion musician, Gyakie.

The overseer of the Heaven Way Church flaunted her natural beauty as she wore no makeup and had her natural hair styled into near cornrows.

Agradaa was all smiles in the video as she announced her new name, "Empress Noko Agradaa". She looked joyful as she jammed to the all-time classic highlife song.

Reactions as Agradaa claims the 'Empress' name

Many social media users joined Agradaa as she claimed the Empress title. They hailed her and wrote her new name in the comment section.

Others also weighed in on the ongoing feud she has with Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, as they admired her bravery amid the whole drama.

The reactions of social media users regarding Agradaa's video of her claiming Empress Gifty's gazetted name, Empress, are below:

Afua_February 😌❤️🌈 said:

"The Gazetted empress baako p3 🥰🥰😂💔noko noaaaaaa😂😂😂"

Xackio said:

"thank u please add Empress to your name woman power 👸👸👸👸"

King Pordor Kake said:

"Noko Agradaaa ❤❤"

lilygabs said:

"Noko alarm shake 😂😂"

AbynaSika💰❤️😘🇬🇭 said:

"Woman power❤️"

👑Queen of SMILES…🤩🥰👑🌺 said:

"The Name I have been waiting for….ego over every one 😂😂😂😂."

Agradaa celebrates her husband with a sweet video montage

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned televangelist Nana Agradaa warmed hearts online after sharing a touching video collage in celebration of her husband and junior pastor, Mr Asiamah.

The video, set to a romantic love song, captured candid moments of the couple and was accompanied by a heartfelt caption describing their bond as "perfect love.”

The post drew admiration from many social media users who praised their chemistry. Others could not help but mention her ongoing feud with gospel singer Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye, contrasting the public display of affection with the recent drama.

