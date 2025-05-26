Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Agradaa Sings Kweku Darlington’s Grateful to Your Ex, Gets Cosy With Hubby in Church, Video
Agradaa Sings Kweku Darlington’s Grateful to Your Ex, Gets Cosy With Hubby in Church, Video

by  Geraldine Amoah
  • Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa caused a stir on social media when she dropped a video of herself singing a circular song in church
  • The song she sang was 'Grateful To Your Ex' by the musician Kweku Darlington, and her husband, Mr Asiamah, joined her
  • The video melted many hearts as people spoke about the beautiful bond she shared with her husband, Mr Asiamah

Overseer and founder of Heaven Way Church, Nana Agradaa, caught the attention of many when she sang a circular song in church on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Agradaa sings Kweku Darlington’s Grateful To Your Ex in church. Image Credit: @originalagradaa and @kwekudarlingtongh/Instagram
Agradaa sings Kweku Darlington's song

Agradaa sings a circular song

stonegee65 said:

"Team Agradaa let gather here 😂😂😂😂."

Abyna Antwiwaa 🇬🇭🥰 said:

"Anyone who will separate this beef will never see heaven aswear🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨. Noko pressure 🤣🤣🤣."

N❤️K❤️k❤️P❤️N❤️$ said:

"Mr. Asiamah has truly shown you how wonderful love can be. He’s an amazing man with a remarkable character. May your love keep flourishing more and more in the years to come."

Cynthia🇺🇸✈️ said:

"Mr.Asiamah is very handsome ❤."

Ama Tickle said:

"Paaaa s3 this beef go end die anka dollar 💵 rate should increase 😂😂😂😂."

Hajia Diamond Ring said:

"The man is a very gentle man, I love how he always carries himself 🔥."
Agradaa, Mr Asiamah, Kweku Darlington, Agradaa's church, Heaven Way Church, Agradaa's wedding photos, Agradaa and Empress Gifty feud
Agradaa and her husband, Mr Asiamah's love story. Image Credit: @originalagradaa
Agradaa boldly adds 'Empress' to her name

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa, the leader of Heaven Way Church, sparked fresh reactions on social media with a bold new video posted to TikTok.

Amid an ongoing GH¢20 million defamation lawsuit filed by gospel singer Empress Gifty, Agradaa doubled down by adopting "Empress" as part of her name, claiming it in defiance of the legal action.

The video quickly went viral, with many viewers amused by her audacity, while others weighed in on the escalating feud between the two public figures.

Source: YEN.com.gh

