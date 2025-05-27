Ghanaian pilgrims were stranded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after attempting to perform the 2025 Hajj using visitor visas

Saudi authorities cracked down on unauthorised pilgrims, leaving the group unable to access Mecca for the pilgrimage

The stranded pilgrims have appealed to Muslim leaders in Ghana, including the Chief Imam, for urgent intervention

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A group of Ghanaians who travelled to Mecca for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage using tourist visas have reportedly been left stranded in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabian authorities have intensified the crackdown on unauthorised pilgrims, leaving these individuals in a precarious situation.

Ghanaians pilgrims are stranded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after travelling to Mecca for Hajj 2025 on tourist visas. Photo credit: The Today's Muslim/Facebook & Getty Images.

Source: UGC

A widely circulated video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook showed the pilgrims making an emotional appeal to Ghanaian Muslim leaders, including the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and the Imam of Ahlul Sunnah Wal Jama'ah, Haj Umar Ibrahim.

One of the women was seen in the video pleading with the leaders to intervene on their behalf, citing the importance of compassion and guidance.

Speaking in Hausa, the unidentified woman stated that they had bade farewell to their friends and family back home to embark on the pilgrimage to Mecca.

However, they have been left stranded in Jeddah and are unable to enter the Islamic holy city to perform the Hajj due to the country's recent crackdown.

"We are begging our Muslim leaders in Ghana, including the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and Haj Umar Ibrahim, to come to our aid," she said.

The stranded pilgrims are hoping that the aforementioned Muslim leaders could facilitate their safe return to Ghana or provide support to help them navigate the challenges they are facing in Jeddah.

What is the Islamic pilgrimage, Hajj?

The Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, and Muslims who have the financial wherewithal are obligated to make this journey at least once in their lifetime.

The Hajj usually takes place during Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, typically in June or July. Every year, the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana organises trips for Ghanaian pilgrims to embark on the Hajj to Mecca.

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana has over the years warned Ghanaian pilgrims against embarking on the journey through unapproved means, but the situation keeps occurring annually.

The video of the pilgrims appealing to Ghana's Muslim leaders is below:

Reactions to Muslim pilgrims stranded in Jeddah

The situation of the stranded pilgrims in Jeddah has sparked concerns among Ghanaians on social media, with many expressing their views in the comments section of the viral video.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Yk Ilias said:

"Even if you’re in Saudi and you don’t have permit, they will not allow you to do the Hajj… it comes with a fine of 10-100 thousand Saudi riyal if you’re caught."

@Ismaila Mensah also said:

"But do we know those who issued them those visas and facilitated their travel?"

@Baakoomi Junior commented:

"Many were cautioned last year and why this is still happening?"

Ghanaian pilgrims are reported to have died in Saudi Arabia while performing Hajj. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Two Ghanaian pilgrims die in Mecca

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Hajj Taskforce of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana confirmed the death of two Ghanaians in Mecca during the 2025 Hajj.

Five people were also repatriated due to visa-related issues. The Head of Corporate Affairs at the Hajj Taskforce, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, said efforts had been made to resolve issues with visas.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh