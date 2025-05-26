A team of National Security operatives and police officers stormed the home of NPP's Ashanti Region's Chairman Wontumi on Friday, May 23

The team executed a search warrant on the powerful opposition politician, who has been accused of illegally mining in Ghana's forest reserves

US-based Ghanaian commentator, Twene Jonas, mocked Chairman Wontumi after he was nearly moved to tears discussing the raid on the radio

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Chairman Wontumi is suffering from all angles, with the state chasing him for alleged illegal activities and many Ghanaians mocking him on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, US-based political and social commentator, Twene Jonas, laughed at the wealthy tycoon for nearly shedding tears on the radio.

Wontumi's Paraku estate home was reportedly besieged by National Security operatives working in conjunction with police officers on Friday (May 23).

The home of the NPP Ashanti Region's Chairman Wontumi is raided by National Security operatives, sparking criticism from Twene Jonas. Image credit: Focus TV

Source: Facebook

The officers were executing a search warrant but were confronted by a group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters, leading to a tense standoff.

National Security personnel eventually withdrew, and Wontumi was ordered to appear before the Police CID in Accra on Monday, May 26.

In the aftermath of the raid, Wontumi called NPP supporters to come to his aid to fight against what he called political persecution.

“Am I not a Ghanaian anymore? Now that you’ve won the election and become President, does that mean I’m no longer a Ghanaian? Ghanaians, rise! Arise, Ghanaians! All NPP supporters should rise. It is because of you that Mahama is treating me this way,” Wontumi said, almost in tears.

Twene Jonas teases Chairman Wontumi over raid

New York-based Ghanaian video creator, Twene Jonas, mocked Wontumi for bragging about the power he possesses, only to be reduced to tears after a single raid by National Security.

"John Mahama shook you a little and you're crying like a toddler. I am the only person John Mahama fears, he does not fear you, Wontumi."

Twene Jonas mocks NPP's Chairman Wontumi for shedding tears after the police raided his home. Image credit: Twene Jonas TV, Chairman Wontumi.

Source: Facebook

He added that Wontumi's rallying cry for Ghanaians to support him will not be heeded because of the alleged destruction he brought to the Ashanti Region.

Jonas mentioned that the politician's alleged involvement in galamsey (illegal mining) had destroyed the livelihood of many farmers who support his party.

"You lost power because of the bad treatment you meted out to Ashantis and your own NPP supporters. There were families who had been farming cocoa for generations, but due to greed, Wontumi used excavators to level the land for galamsey. Now that person and their family are suffering from hunger, so how do you expect these people to come to your defence?" he queried.

The Instagram video of Twene Jonas blasting Chairman Wontumi is below:

Reactions to Twene Jonas mocking Wontumi

Ghanaians on Instagram praised Jonas for telling Wontumi the truth about the causes of his current predicament.

enockdosty said:

"He was on TV showing us solid money, holding gold bars live on TV, now you’re crying 😭. The table always turns."

khobbylamber wrote:

"Lowkey ebi today wey I see say u Dey make sense 😂💔❤️."

osikani_dee_barber noted:

"It’s not a joke anymore 😂"

A Plus mocks Wontumi after raid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame A Plus had mocked Chairman Wontumi in a similar fashion.

He shared a post alluding to his past legal issues with the NPP politician and added a series of emojis expressing his delight over his current predicament.

A Plus' post drew mixed reactions online, with some backing him rejoicing in Wontumi's misery, and others describing this as being in bad taste.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh