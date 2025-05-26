Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro has backed the Accra mayor’s eviction directive, criticising street traders for resisting efforts to decongest the city

He described their continued return to pavements as a “crazy mindset” and urged them to view eviction as a chance for new opportunities

His remarks sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising his boldness and others calling for more empathy toward struggling traders

Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, Senior Pastor of The Alabaster International Ministry, has called out Ghanaian traders for resisting the Accra Mayor’s eviction order.

His statement comes after Michael Allotey, the Mayor of Accra, issued a warning to street traders stationed along walkways and major streets in Accra. The mayor had urged them to vacate the premises in time, or else they would face the consequences of their revolt.

Prophet Kofi Oduro backs eviction of street traders from the streets of Accra in a decongestion push by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) led by Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey. Photo credit: @beftey

Source: Twitter

This directive was an effort by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to decongest the city and ensure smoother vehicular movement.

However, YEN.com.gh reported that many pavement traders are pushing back against the eviction order by the Accra Mayor as they demand viable alternatives.

Many of the affected traders have vowed to remain at their current locations, insisting that they will not move until the city provides permanent, adequate, and accessible alternatives for their businesses.

In response to this outcry, the renowned Man of God, Prophet Oduro, decided to speak out in support of the mayor's directive.

During his sermon, Prophet Oduro fully supported the measures and criticised the traders for their reluctance to follow the directive.

He also expressed deep frustration with the cycle of traders being removed from the streets of Accra, only to return.

In his words;

"Look at the new mayor, what he is doing. Great work. Because their brain is not working, when they are sacked in the morning, they return in the evening. This is a crazy mindset. This cannot continue."

Prophet Oduro's reaction to decongestion directive

The outspoken cleric compared the environmental initiatives that other nations adopt and how they fall in line with what Allotey has in mind. He pointed out how unappealing those nations would be if they were engulfed in dirt.

Accra traders defy AMA eviction notice, insisting the order will drive them out of business. Photo source: accrametropolis

Source: Instagram

He urged the traders to listen to the directive, vacate the premises, and look at the positive impact this will have. He spoke of how God could use this opportunity to "...open a bigger door" for them.

He said:

"Ghanaians must stop fooling. While they sack them, they keep coming. What's this? If foreign nations were engulfed in filth, would you people like them? The AMA has said the specified places are not for trading; just listen and leave."

"When you're being evicted somewhere, don't look at it negatively; see it positively. Maybe God is using this to open bigger doors for you. Just leave the pavement."

The video of his sermon is below:

Prophet Oduro's traders' eviction advice stirs reactions

The man of God's admonition garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

@Chelsea4Ever said:

"Some pastors are heartless. The same people wobble about to bring them the tithe. SMH I survived through hawking and will always support and appreciate them. Look at how the AMA treated most with respect, then a jobless pastor comes to use words like gyimi on them ffs."

CouponsGuy jested:

"Modern day John the Baptist 😂."

@CheGuavaraJnr questioned:

"Why is he always concerned with political commentary than the word of God?"

@Kwaku84124180 suggested:

I partly agree with him. As they’re clearing congestion, they should help the traders chale, find a spot for them to trade na Ghana hard.

GPRTU targets drivers failing to reduce fares

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, GPRTU, had threatened transport stations and branches that fail to implement the 15% fare reduction directive.

The General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, explained that drivers who fail to follow the directive would be prevented from conducting normal operations.

The union had prevailed on its members to effect a 15 per cent reduction in transport fares to correspond with the Ghanaian cedi's strong streak against the US dollar.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh