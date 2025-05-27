Evangelist Mama Pat has vowed to split the marriage of Hopeson Adorye and his wife, Empress Gifty, amid their feud

Agradaa, in a video, claimed she had evidence to prove Empress was cheating on her husband, as she previously claimed

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some hailed Agradaa while others cautioned her

Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has vowed to end the marriage of the Adoryes.

In a video, Agradaa firmly stated that she had evidence that could lead to Hopeson and his wife's divorce.

In a video, Agradaa stated that she is well-versed in the laws of the state and is aware that the law requires anyone who makes an allegation to be able to prove it.

She, therefore, promised to prove in court that Empress was allegedly cheating on her husband as she had earlier claimed.

"And the evidence I will provide will lead to a divorce. If I cannot prove it, I will not allege, and I will prove it; it will shock you. I'm telling you the fact, Hopeson Adorye, I will prove it, it will shock you. My evidence and everything that I will prove in court will lead to the end of your marriage," she emphasised.

Her comments follow her recent feud with Hopeson Adorye and his wife, Empress Gifty, who is a prominent Ghanaian musician.

The two parties have been at each other's throats recently after the former New Patriotic Party member reacted to Sammy Gyamfi’s dollar gift to Agradaa.

Empress Gifty first took legal action against Agradaa on May 20,2025, after the latter allegedly made some defamatory remarks against her.

In response to the legal action, Agradaa has also petitioned the CID boss and the IGP over the comments made against her by Hopeson Adorye.

Agradaa claims she has been living in fear and panic since Hopeson instigated Ghanaians to attack her during a live TV programme.

After filing her petition, Agradaa published a video in which she explained her move against the Adoryes.

She noted that she did not act after Hopeson Adorye asked Ghanaians to attack her because she was waiting for them to make their move so that she strikes.

She also stated that she was ready to face Empress Gifty in court and vowed to end her marriage with Hopeson with the evidence she would present in court.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Agradaa's claim of having evidence

Netizens who saw Agradaa's comment expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many laughed over the post while others believed she had evidence as she claimed.

@Pomegranate@261 wrote:

"If I can remember there was a prophecy that gifty was gonna loose her second marriage. I just can’t remember who and where I saw that video."

@Agyapomaah wrote:

"Noko prove."

@Boateng's wife wrote:

"This woman knows what she is talking about."

@Jay wrote:

"Maybe this woman has some strong evidence against the Adoryes oooo the way she's talking."

@Cherryblue214 wrote:

"She has something that's why she doesn't fear saying it, besides Kevin Taylor has said it before too."

Agradaa avenges her case, drags Hopeson to CID

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua has dragged Hopeson Adorye, the husband of Empress Gifty, to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

In her petition to the CID, she referenced comments made by the "self-styled" politician after she received some dollars from Sammy Gyamfi, saying she felt threatened by them.

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post.

