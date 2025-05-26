Evangelist Mama Pat has addressed reports indicating that he husband, Prophet Asiamah, threw her writ of summons away when they were served by the court

In a video, she mounted a strong defence for her husband, claiming that he was the wrong person to be given the court document

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Renowned Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedu, has clarified why her husband threw a writ of summons served by a bailiff at an Accra court on the ground.

In a video, she mounted a strong defence for her husband, claiming that he was the wrong person to be given the court document.

On Monday, May 26, 2025, the controversial Ghanaian televangelist, popularly known as Agradaa, was served a writ of summons concerning the GH¢20 million defamation lawsuit filed by gospel musician Empress Gifty.

Agradaa and her husband were seen walking on the premises of an Accra court when a bailiff handed over the court document to the couple.

The popular televangelist bypassed the bailiff, prompting him to hand over the document to her husband, Prophet Angel Kwame Asiamah, who initially accepted the document but later dropped it on the floor.

Prophet Asiamah's action has drawn various reactions from the public. While some netizens criticised him, others warned of the implications of his actions.

However, Mama Pat has explained that her husband did nothing wrong. She categorically stated in her video that Angel Asiamah has nothing to do with her lawsuit, therefore, was the wrong person to have been given the writ of summons.

Agradaa further opened up about her next move, claiming that she had petitioned the IGP over a recent verbal attack launched against her by Hopeson Adorye, the husband of Empress Gifty.

Netizens react to Agradaa's explanation

Netizens who saw the video Agradaa explaining why her husband threw the court document away, expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some criticised her husband's actions, others hailed her for being bold.

@Shishi wrote:

"Those telling you fight on ,insult them very soon they shall all run and leave you alone."

@Myjoy wrote:

"Asiamah is very wise for not accepting the court letter."

@Stargirl wrote:

"Team Noko agradaa we move."

@Ginababe wrote:

"If your husband knows the letter is not for him, why did he receive it in the first place?"

@Cherry Sika wrote:

"So please oo who started this beef?"

@Albertaantwi90 wrote:

"Mama Pat will come out from this stronger, she has fought a battle deeper than this. Noko Fire."

Agradaa accuses ex-husband of seeking reconciliation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Mama Pat has accused her ex-husband of trying to seek reconciliation after their divorce.

In a video, she claimed her ex-husband has been constantly pestering her with apology messages and seeking a reunion.

She, however, stated categorically that he has no chances and warned him to stay away since she's not ready to divorce Angel Asiamah.

