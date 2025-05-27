Popular Ghanaian prophet De-Lighter Roja has dropped a doomsday prophecy about the IGP Christian Yohuno

In a video, the preacher warned the IGP not to eat or drink anything on July 28, 2025, claiming that an evil plot is set to be carried out on that day

Netizens who saw the video were furious and criticised the prophet for making the prophecy about the IGP

Popular Ghanaian Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as De-Lighter Roja, has cautioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohunu against an evil plot ahead.

In a video, he warned the IGP to be very careful, especially in July, since an evil scheme has been planned against him.

Prophet Roja warns IGP Christian Yohunu over an impending evil plot. Image source: Prophet Roja, IGP

He hinted at a food poisoning plot and asked the IGP to refrain from eating or drinking anything on July 28, 2025. He also warned the IGP against going out on that.

"There’s a plot in the realms of the spirit. On July 28, 2025, there’s a food poisoning plot against the new IGP. He should not eat anything on that day or drink anything. He should also not go to work or go outside on that day," De-Lighter Roja said in a video.

The preacher's prophecy adds to many prophecies he's recently made about prominent Ghanaians, as well as issues. His recent prophecy that came to pass was the passing of the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

De-Lighter Roja correctly predicts the passing of Mampongehe, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II. Image source: Opemsuo Radio

On January 10, 2025, the prophet prophesied and told his congregants that the Asante Mamponghene was going to die. Months later, the Mampongehene passed away.

In his latest prophecy, he warned the IGP against going to work on July 28, 2025, claiming that evil lurks on that day.

Watch the video of the Prophet speaking about the plot against the IGP below:

Netizens react to Prophet Roja's prophecy

Netizens who saw the video of the prophet speaking about the evil plot against the IGP, expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

Many criticised him, stating that he wouldn't have made the remarks if former IGP George Akuffo Dampare was still in office.

@Sergio wrote:

"Please I'm confused over here, oo. Can't he contact him personally and address him privately rather than addressing him publicly? Now, since it's public, won't the one behind the assassination change his or her plans?"

@Frankosky wrote:

"But as they have heard the date, they will change it."

@The Crooked Truth wrote:

"What if the plot is changed to the 1st of June? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 eiiii."

@LOVE ANGEL wrote:

"May God save him."

@Ohemeng Veronica wrote:

"I always say, they won't believe till it happens."

IGP sobs at his mother's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno held the funeral service for his late mother, Madam Comfort Borteley Tawiah, at the State House.

Many prominent Ghanaian dignitaries, including pastors and top NDC executives, attended the funeral service.

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, in a video, sobbed in public as he arrived at his late mother's funeral service.

