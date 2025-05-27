A video of NPP members massing outside the EOCO headquarters is trending online

The disgruntled members voiced their displeasure over the recent arrest of Chairman Wontumi

Social media users who reacted to the video have also shared their views on the arrest

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by Bernard Antwi Boasiako, massed at the front of the EOCO premises after Chairman Wontumi was arrested.

A viral video on TikTok showed some party members voicing their displeasure at his arrest.

Alhaji Osman Masawudu, the third National Vice Chairman of the NPP, however, created a scene after he issued a direct warning that no NPP member on the premises should speak to TV3.

He then confronted some unidentified individuals who tried to challenge his directive.

Alhaji Masawudu explained that the party had decided to boycott Media General, and that decision must be adhered to.

Paul Yandoh speaks on Wontumi’s arrest

Paul Yandoh, Ashanti Regional Communications Director, also criticised the National Security operatives’ conduct.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen show, he said the manner of the arrest showed no civility; they bundled Wontumi into their vehicle and drove off.

“If EOCO had an appointment with him, what happened to the proper way of inviting people?” he asked. He vowed to remain at EOCO and questioned the motive behind the arrest.

Wontumi was reportedly arrested and detained by Economic and Organised Crime Office operatives upon his return to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Tuesday, 27 May 2025.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 100 likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Reaction to Alhaji Osman's Order

Social media users who took to the comments of the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of the NPP vice chair.

Kwabena commented:

How can you be fighting a media house that has more viewership than any media house in Ghana? Media General… All because of Captain Smart.

Dharc stated:

I love this man too much.

Kwasia Bi Nti replied:

Don't worry, when you come to power in 2090 something, you can sell Ghana. But for now, leave us to enjoy our Mahama in peace.

Regina reacted:

"Chairman, yesterday when you weren't there, TV3 came. I tried to call you but I didn't get you. Thank God you're here now. We like what you are doing."

Wisdom Xelorm indicated:

"This is a total disrespect to all media houses. It is TV3 today; tomorrow might be a different media house."

Prophecy about Chairman Wontumi goes viral

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian prophet got tongues wagging after he prophesied about the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, amid his recent issues with the state.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the renowned preacher stating that Chairman Wontumi would face many challenges this year.

The pastor’s prophecy comes after a national security raid at the staunch NPP member’s residence.

