The Goaso Traditional Council has imposed a GH¢50 levy on every household within the Goaso Traditional Area to support preparations for the funeral rites of the late Paramount Chief, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah II.

This was announced at a press conference held by the traditional leaders of the town. A member of the council indicated that the levy was sanctioned by the queen mother of the town.

In a video, he noted that residents must show appreciation to the deceased chief for giving them land to live on by paying the fee.

He warned that anyone who failed to comply would face dire consequences and should not run to the chiefs to seek a place in the town to bury their loved ones in case they pass away, since the chiefs will deal with such persons ruthlessly.

Watch the video of the chiefs imposing the fine on the residents below:

Source: YEN.com.gh