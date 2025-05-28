A member of the NHIA board, Dr Dr Sansa Daly, has been withdrawn from the board with immediate effect

The revocation of appointment was contained in a letter from the Presidency to the Health Minister, dated May 23, 2025

President Mahama, in the letter, announced a replacement for Dr Anne Sansa Daly, who has recently been surrounded by controversy

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dr Anne Sansa Daly has reportedly been withdrawn as a board member of the National Health Insurance Authority.

Dr Sansa Daly was appointed to the board as one of the two health professionals with expertise in health insurance.

She occupied that role with Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korle Constituency.

However, a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh written from the Presidency to the Health Minister indicated that Dr Sansa Daly has been withdrawn from the board.

Her appointment was revoked on May 23, 2025. It is unclear what caused her dismissal, however, her replacement was named in the letter.

The President announced Prof Dr (Med) Ernest Yorke as her replacement and instructed the Health Minister to take the necessary steps to ensure the swearing-in of Dr Yorke.

See the letter from the Presidency revoking Dr Anne Sansa Daly's appointment to the NHIA board below:

Source: YEN.com.gh