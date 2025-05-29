Dr Anne Sansa Daly has recently become the talk of the town after her appointment on the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) board was revoked

A letter dated May 23, 2025, from the Presidency announced the revocation of her appointment on the NHIA board after reports of her parading herself as a medical doctor despite not having a valid license emerged

The Ministry, in its response to a media publication, indicated that Dr Anne was never sworn in as a board member of the NHIA

Ghana's Health Ministry has reacted to the recent National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Board saga involving Dr Anne Sansa Daly, a self-acclaimed medical doctor.

In a statement, the Ministry clearly stated that Anne Sansa Daly was never formally sworn in as a board member of the NHIA, therefore, she was not a recognised member.

Ghana's Health Ministry claims Anne Sansa Daly was never sworn in as an NHIA Board member.

The Ministry's claim follows a letter dated May 23, 2025, from the Presidency announcing the revocation of Dr Anne Sansa Daly's appointment as a board member of the NHIA.

It is unclear what triggered the decision; however, it is speculated that the termination of her appointment is connected to concerns about her license.

Anne Sansa Daly allegedly has no valid licence to operate despite parading herself as a medical doctor and hosting a health show on GHOne TV.

On May 19, 2025, she was appointed to the Board of the NHIA as one of two health professionals with expertise in health insurance.

She occupied that role with Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korle Constituency.

President Mahama appoints Anne Sansa Daly and Dr Zanetor Rawlings as members of NHIA board.

Ghanaians blast government over Anne's NHIA appointment

Her appointment has recently received heavy public backlash, with many Ghanaians calling out the government for not doing due diligence before appointing her.

However, others think the president's revocation of her appointment was a step in the right direction.

Amidst the public debate, the Health Ministry has issued a statement, first of all acknowledging the President's letter revoking Dr Anne Sansa Daly's appointment and also clarifying matters regarding her appointment.

"It is important to clarify that Ms Daly was not sworn in on May 27, 2025, during the swearing-in ceremony at the Ministry of Health," the statement said.

Anne's withdrawal from NHIA board triggers reactions

Dr Anne Sansa Daly's withdrawal from the NHIA board has triggered various reactions from the public and even experts.

Paul Adom Otchere calls for a psychological check-up for Anne Sansa Daly.

In a May 28 publication on 3news, a former Deputy Editor at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Ben Dotsei Malor, urged the government to investigate the credentials of Dr Anne Sansa Daly.

“Good decision. A serious and urgent probe is needed to check if this person is really qualified as a medical doctor from the prestigious Johns Hopkins University Medical School and graduated with a solid GPA of 4.0. It would be a daring claim, a serious act of pretension, and a high crime for anyone to claim to be a medical doctor when they are not,” he wrote on Facebook.

Ghanaian broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere has also called for a psychological check-up for Dr Anne Sansa.

Meanwhile, Anne Sansa Daly has not made any public remarks regarding her appointment and revocation of appointment.

