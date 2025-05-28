The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has expressed disappointment over the lack of cooperation from Members of Parliament in identifying the individual responsible for an offensive remark directed at Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP for Korle Klottey.

Bagbin commented on the matter on May 27, 2025, at the start of the second meeting of the ninth Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is upset over the lack of cooperation from Members of Parliament in identifying the individual responsible for insulting Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

He was speaking on the status of investigations into the incident, which occurred during proceedings on February 4, 2025.

According to Bagbin, despite the availability of CCTV footage and eyewitnesses, no MP has come forward to name the person who made the "derogatory" comment.

“The investigations are still ongoing, but to be frank with you, I am very disappointed with all of you."

”A member seated in this House, surrounded by colleagues, uttered certain words, yet not a single colleague can identify who it was. Even those of you sitting together, specifically the three of you who have been identified in that area, cannot point out the member responsible.”

