A video of Anne Sansa Daly speaking to medical doctors on her health programme has gone viral

She referred to herself as a practitioner and even opened up about the advice practitioners give to people experiencing headaches

She also proceeded to advise people on the dangers of taking in unprescribed medicines

News that the appointment of Anne Sansa Daly onto the Board of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) was revoked on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, has stirred massive reactions online.

One thing that also caught the attention of Ghanaians is when the NHIA, in the now edited post, announced the inauguration of the newly constituted NHIA board and referred to Anne Sansa Daly as a doctor on its Facebook page on May 27, 2025

An old video of Anne Sansa Daly on what she advises persons with headaches is trending. Photo credit: @Health and Life with Dr. Daly/Facebook

In a new statement announcing her removal from the NHIA Board, Anne Sansa Daly was not addressed with the title “doctor.”

An old video which has resuefaced onlne shows an episode of Anne Sansa Daly health programme on GH ONE TV, dubbed Health and Life with Dr. Daly, where she had two medical doctors Dr Thomas Ankomah of United Nations Field Hospital and Dr Lawrencia Tetteh of Supreme Specialist Hospital as guests to discuss the dangers of taking medicines without prescriptions.

She then posed a question to the guests by claiming that, as practitioners, they advise that someone with a headache can take one paracetamol before seeing a doctor. She therefore wanted to find out if there are dangers to taking more paracetamol tablets before going to see your doctor.

"I have another question about paracetamol. When we were talking, we said that if someone is suffering, let’s say from a headache, we as practitioners advise that you can take paracetamol just one time,before you go see a doctor. But what are the dangers of taking too much paracetamol?"

Dr. Thomas Ankomah, in his response to the question, shared a different view as he emphasised the importance of seeing a doctor and seeking proper care once you develop any symptom, instead of taking unprescribed medicines, which might be harmful to you.

"Aside from that, it is just right if you think that as a patient you have a symptom or illness, or probably a doctor treated you and you didn’t feel fine, there are a lot of other factors. We all have different physiology and chemistry. If that drug does not work for you and you think you are not comfortable, just go and see your doctor, and they can take it from there. Trying to treat it on your own could later cause it to develop into something else."

Okatakyie Afrifa delights over Anne Daly's NHIA woes

Famed Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has gone public over the decision of President John Dramani Mahama to revoke Anne Sansa Daly’s appointment as a member of the Board of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Reacting to the news, Okatakyie took to his page, where he shared a screenshot of the story from Citi FM’s page and warned anyone who would pick a fight with him.

According to him, he warned Anne Sansa Daly, but she allowed his big rival, Kevin Taylor, to use her to tarnish his image publicly.

"My name is Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah. Think twice before you fight me. I warned you, but you allowed your kitchen crybaby boyfriend to use you."

