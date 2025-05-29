Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa has opened up about the identity of dismissed NHIA board member, Anne Sansa Daly

In a video, he insisted that Dr Sansa Daly is not who she claims to be in terms of her profession and even personal identity

His comment has triggered mixed reactions from the public, with many criticising the government for not doing due diligence before appointing her

Ghanaian broadcaster, Okatakyie Afrifa, has dropped more details on the identity of dismissed National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) board member, Anne Sansa Daly.

The renowned broadcaster in a video unveiled her real name and insisted that Dr Daly is not who she claims to be.

According to him, Dr Daly was born Anas Sansa; however, she obtained the name Daly after her marriage to a white man.

"She claims she married American actor Tim Daly, but that's not true. He got married to a white man, and that's how she got the surname Daly," he said in his video.

Okatakyie Afrifa also insisted that Dr Sansa Daly was not a medical doctor as she had been parading herself and did not have a license to operate as such.

Who is Anne Sansa Daly

Until recently, when claims of her not having a licence to operate surfaced, Anne Sansa Daly had been parading herself as a medical doctor.

She claims to be a US-trained internal medicine physician and was the host of a health programme on GHOne TV.

However, there have been recent controversies surrounding her medical credentials. Dr Anne Sansa Daly earlier refuted claims of being a "fake doctor," as some people, including Okatakyie, alleged, and vowed to take legal action.

Government revokes Anne Sansa Daly's NHIA appointment

Ms Sansa Daly was lucky to have been appointed to the NHIA board, however, her joy was short-lived as her appointment was revoked days after being announced. She has since been silent over the matter.

The former National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) board member has reportedly deleted all her social media accounts amid the controversies.

Daly, who had built a reputation online and in professional circles by positioning herself as a doctor specialising in health and wellness, now faces accusations of deception.

Her social media accounts, where she shared photos and videos of herself in medical robes and stethoscopes, have all disappeared.

Okatakyie Afrifa vows to report Anne to US authorities

Okatakyie Afrifa vowed to report Anne Sansa Daly to US authorities following some claims he made.

He alleged that Anne had deceived the public and the US government with her fake credentials and other documents and deserved to be punished for that.

Netizens react to Okatakyie's remarks

Netizens who saw the video of Okatakyie Afrifa speaking about Dr Anne's real name expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many were unhappy with the government for appointing her without doing due diligence.

