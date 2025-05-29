A video of Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen reacting to the decision by President Mahama to revoke Anne Sansa Daly's NHIA board appointment is trending

The Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party sought to find out who recommended Anne Sansa Daly for the appointment in the first place

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the brouhaha surrounding Anne Sansa Daly

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen, has reacted to the circumstances surrounding the appointment of Anne Sansa Daly onto the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) board.

Appearing on UTV's Adekye Nsroma Morning Show on Thursday, May 29, the outspoken NPP stalwart expressed astonishment as to how the host of Health and Life with Dr Daly on GH One TV was able to secure such an appointment in the first place.

Jennifer Queen seeks out who recommended Anne Sansa Daly for the NHIA board role. Photo credit: @Movement TV/Faceboo, @Health and Life with Dr Daly, @John Dramini Mahama/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The NPP bigwig sought answers as to who recommended Anne Sansa Daly to be made a board member of the NHIA.

She then proceeded to ask whether background checks were done on her qualifications and if any form was vetting was done on the appointee.

Jennifer Queen opined that the person who recommended Anne Sansa Daly for the role of NHIA board member may have considered other factors before putting in a word on her behalf.

Ministry of Health speaks on Anne Daly

The Health Ministry, also in a statement on the issue, stated that Anne Sansa Daly was never formally sworn in as a board member of the NHIA, hence was not a recognised member of the authority.

According to the Ministry, Daly's appointment as a board member of the NHIA was revoked by the Presidency in a letter dated May 23, 2025.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Anne Sansa Daly's appointment

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue.

Mmmmm stated:

"Ghanaians are here and Kelvin is proposing people to Mahama for appointments and he's doing that!!? What a puppy of him."

Mhaame stated:

"Politicians are just playing with our health and educational system."

soljabee stated:

"She was recommended to JM by the foreign prime minister of Ghana, Kevin Taylor."

Kwame Despite:

"You people should stop talking about background checks. This lady stated in her congratulatory message that she has been a personal physician to Uncle."

confido12342 reacted:

"Recommendation bɛn? Does someone who is a personal physician to the president need a recommendation? He appointed her himself."

Ayubauser6778726098192 opined:

"Ɛyɛ Kevin kitchen tailor appointment."

Okatakyie rejoices over Anne Daly’s plight

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah was delighted after President John Dramani Mahama revoked Anne Sansa Daly’s appointment.

The media personality took and shared a screenshot from Citi FM’s page announcing the decision taken by Mahama.

He cautioned anyone picking a fight with him, adding that he warned his ex-girlfriend but failed to listen.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh