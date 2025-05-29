Paul Adom Otchere has commented on the appointment of Dr Anne Sansa Daly as an NHIA Board member

In a video, he called for a psycholocal check-up for Dr Sansa Daly, who has recently been dismissed from the board

Paul's recommendation has triggered various reactions from Ghanaians, with some calling for a lawsuit against her

Ghanaian broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere has called for a psychological check-up for the dismissed National Health Insurance Authority Board member, Anne Sansa Daly.

Paul made the recommendation during an episode of his Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV, where he expressed his views on her appointment to the board (NHIA).

Paul Adom questions Anne's NHIA appointment

Paul Adom Otchere was among the first people to raise alarm over Anne Sansa Daly's appointment to the NHIA board.

He claimed his checks indicated Dr Sansa Daly was not a medical doctor and questioned why she was parading herself as such.

"There’s a document. The Ghana Medical and Dental Council had an enquiry asking whether Anne was a doctor. The Ghana Medical and Dental Council answered in a very strong negative that she’s not a doctor at all," Paul said.

He further criticised the government for appointing her without doing due diligence.

Anne Sansa Daly's recent woes

Dr Anne Sansa Daly has recently become the talk of the town following concerns over her profession as a medical doctor.

She is a TV host who speaks on health issues on GHOne TV. She allegedly parades herself as a medical doctor, but recent reports indicate that Dr Daly is not.

On May 19, 2025, she was appointed to the NHIA board as one of two health professionals with expertise in health insurance.

However, her appointment was revoked on May 23, 2025, in a letter from the Presidency. There was no explanation for the decision, however, Dr Ernest Yorke was named as her replacement.

Raising concerns over her appointment and her profession as a medical doctor, Paul Adom Otchere stated that she needed to be checked psychologically.

"Maybe we have to get a psychologist to explain to us why a young person presents herself as a doctor, something she’s never studied, something she doesn’t know anything about and then she says she’s a doctor."

Watch the video of Paul Adom Otchere calling for a mental check-up for Dr Sansa Daly below:

