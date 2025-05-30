Ghanaians Alarmed as Cedi Value Slightly Drops in Latest Bank of Ghana Update
- Ghana's Central Bank has issued an update on the performance of the Ghanaian cedi in the forex market
- The latest Bank of Ghana data shows that the cedi has slightly depreciated against the dollar, raising alarm
- Netizens who saw the post were divided and expressed mixed reactions, as some lamented the development while others teased the government
Fear has gripped some Ghanaians after the Bank of Ghana dropped an update on the value of the Ghana cedi on May 30, 2025.
The data posted on its website and other social media accounts shows a slight depreciation in the value of the Ghana cedi.
On May 29, 2025, the Ghana cedi was selling at GH¢20.27 per dollar and buying at GH¢10.28 per dollar. However, on May 30, 2025, the figures have changed to GH¢10.29 per dollar and GH¢10.30 per dollar, respectively.
Ghana cedi starts appreciating against the dollar
The Ghanaian cedi has recently gained some significant value. It was ranked as the best-performing currency in the world in April by Bloomberg, a respected global business news publisher.
Various factors were attributed to the development, including Donald Trump’s trade war against China. Others also have credited the Mahama-led administration for the development.
See the Bank of Ghana update on the value of the Ghana cedi:
Source: YEN.com.gh
