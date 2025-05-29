Kevin Taylor Defends Anne Sansa Daly, Insists She Is A Practising Doctor In America, Video Trends
- A video of Kevin Taylor defending Anne Sansa Daly has gone viral on social media
- The outspoken social commentator, on his show, explained that Anne Sansa Daly was a qualified doctor practising in the US
- Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments made by Kevin Taylor
Ghanaian social commentator Kevin Taylor is trending after it was confirmed that President John Mahama revoked the appointment of Anne Sansa Daly to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) board.
This comes after a recent video began making waves where the outspoken social media critic was seen defending Anne Sansa Daly during an episode of his show, which aired on May 23, 2025.
In that video, Kevin Taylor, who seemed visibly upset, took issue with Nii Armah Amarteifio, a journalist, who sought clarity from the Ghana Medical and Dental Council as to whether Anne Sansa Daly was licensed to practice as a medical doctor in Ghana.
According to Kevin Taylor, the host of Health and Life with Dr Daly, a health programme on GH One TV, was not licensed to work in Ghana but was rather practising as a medical doctor in the US.
He then alleged that some persons had masterminded to tarnish the reputation of Anne Sansa Daly and that all those involved would be sued.
Health Ministry offers clarity on Anne Daly
The Ministry of Health has meanwhile set the record straight on the brouhaha surrounding the appointment of Anne Sansa Daly as a board member of the National Health Insurance Authority.
A statement issued by the Ministry on Wednesday, May 28, explained that Daly was never formally sworn in as a board member of the NHIA.
The statement indicated that the lady in question, therefore, was not a recognised member of the authority.
At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 4,000 likes and 1,000 comments.
Watch the video below.
Reactions to Kevin Taylor's comments
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the statement made by Kevin Taylor.
soljabee reacted:
"Kevin Taylor knows the type of ppl who listen to him. So he lies to them and they take it as communion. Now that it's clear that the lady is not a medical doctor, what will he tell his gullible followers."
Nana Akua stated:
"After this, we Ghanaians expect all appointees of this government to bring forth their certificates for a review."
Nana Ntaah John stated:
"She was highly recommended, vetted and approved by Kelvin Ama Kitchen Taylor."
I KNOW wrote:
"I've been telling people Kevin has never told one truth before... I get surprised by how people believe him... herrrrr."
Okatakyie rejoices over Anne Daly's NHIA saga
YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah was filled with joy after President John Dramani Mahama revoked Daly's appointment.
In a post on X, Okatakyie expressed joy that Anne Sansa Daly had been removed from her role.
He then added a cryptic message, advising anyone who dares to pick a grudge with him.
