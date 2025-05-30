Party executives and members promised to sleep at the premises of EOCO on May 29, 2025, following the arrest of Chairman Wontumi

The team led by Minority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin indicated that Wontumi's arrest and detention were unlawful and demanded his immediate release

However, it seems the party executives and members could not keep their promise since all of them departed for their homes at night

Party executives and members failed to honour their promise of spending the night at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) head office in Accra to protest the arrest of NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was picked up by EOCO officials on May 27, 2025, over allegations of being involved in fraudulent activities.

Empty streets as NPP executives and members abandon Chairman Wontumi at EOCO

He has not been released despite being granted bail. The NPP Chairman has met some of the bail conditions, but is still in custody because he has not been able to meet others.

On May 29, 2025, the Minority in Parliament boycotted sitting in solidarity with Chairman Wontumi.

They marched to the premises of EOCO and vowed not to return to their homes if Wontumi was not released, but it appears this was just a bluff to draw attention, as they later dispersed.

Scenes from EOCO on the night of May 29, 2025, showed a very serene environment. Everybody had left the premises, only a police armour vehicle was in sight.

The party members, led by Afenyo-Markin, left the premises for their various homes to enjoy their sleep on their comfortable beds.

Watch the video of the EOCO premises on the night of May 29, after party executives promised to sleep there:

Angry supporter blasts leaders for abandoning Wontumi

An angry supporter did not spare the party leaders after they exited the EOCO premises on May 29, 2025.

He was captured in a video pouring out his frustration and calling his leaders out over the move. He noted that any party executive who finds himself on the wrong side of the law will be treated the same way.

Watch the video of the party member calling out party leaders for deserting Wontumi at EOCO below:

Netizens react as party leaders abandon Wontumi

Netizens who saw the videos of the empty streets at EOCO, expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many laughed over the scene while others slammed the party executives for the move.

@_owula wrote:

"Fanfooling nkoaaa dem all go bed. Tomorrow they’ll come and continue."

@TheAtiila wrote:

"Oooh I thought they will sleep there ooo."

@nanayawamp89846 wrote:

"I thought koka will sleep there."

@GabbySirh wrote:

"Ooh so they left Chairman there? Settings paa be this oo."

Driver claims NPP Executives Shared Money at EOCO

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian commercial bus driver has alleged that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Executives shared money for sympathisers of Chairman Wontumi at EOCO.

Speaking to JoyNews, he indicated that he got a vast amount of money from the executives on the first day of Wontumi's arrest, despite being clueless about the happenings at the premises.

Netizens who saw the video of the driver speaking about the money received expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

