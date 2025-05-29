A Ghanaian commercial bus driver has alleged that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Executives shared money for sympathisers of Chairman Wontumi at EOCO

Speaking to JoyNews, he indicated that he got a vast amount of money from the executives on the first day of Wontumi's arrest, despite being clueless about the happenings at the premises

Netizens who saw the video of the driver speaking about the money received expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

A trotro driver who found himself at the premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office on Thursday afternoon, May 29, 2025, opened up about his mission.

In a video, he admitted that he was not there to support Chairman Wontumi. He confessed to being clueless about the happenings at EOCO and stated that he was there for money.

According to him, a party executive shared money at the premises on the first day of Chairman Wontumi's arrest, and that's what pushed him to show up at the premises again.

Speaking to JoyNews, he flaunted the cedi notes and claimed he received GH¢1,300 that day.

"I don't have any idea what's going on here. I'm a trotro driver. That's my car parked over there. Last three days, they shared money. I'm waiting for the money again. I was standing in front of him, so I got a lot," he said.

