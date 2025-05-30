A video of Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah reacting to the revocation of Anne Sansa Daly's appointment as a member of the NHIA board has surfaced

He alleged that Anne Sansa, contrary to reports, had been practising medicine in Ghana

Social media users have also shared their views on the brouhaha involving Anne Sansa Daly's appointment

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has stirred controversy following his recent string of allegations against Anne Sansa Daly.

Appearing on the Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV on May 29, the outspoken media personality, who mounted a fierce crusade against Anne Sansa Daly’s appointment to the NHIA board, disclosed that the self-professed medical doctor was actually practising medicine in Ghana.

Okatatyie Afrifa claims Anne Sansa Daly was practicing made in Ghana. Photo credit: @Okatakyie Afrifa/Facebook, @Health and Life with Dr Daly

"We are calling on the security agencies not to treat this as business as usual, where we think the president has revoked her appointment and, for that matter, go. We must be able to investigate and use her as a scapegoat or as a deterrent for other people not to engage in it because it is becoming one too many. You know she says she is not practising in Ghana; I am telling you on authority that this girl has been practising in Ghana."

The host, Paul Adom Otchere, responded to the claim by Okatakyie by saying his texters have also claimed that Anne Sansa Daly had been practising in Ghana.

He then went on to mention one man named Anarfi, claiming that Anne Sansa Daly had been practising at the hospital owned by this Anarfi.

Already, Paul Adom Otchere had alleged on the programme that Anne Sansa Daly had dealings with Anarfi, who owns a hospital on Spintex Road in Accra.

"People have sent texts and they named the hospital, and in Anarfi's hospital, she was practising there."

Okatakyie Afrifa then corroborated the claims made by Paul Adom Otchere.

"In Anarfi's hospital she was practising, and beyond that, I am saying that this girl has been taking care of people in the country."

Watch the video below:

Anne Sansa Daly's advice on medicine trends

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video went viral on Anne Sansa Daly's NHIA appointment was revoked by President Mahama.

Speaking as a host of her show, Health and Life with Dr Daly, the young lady opened up on the dangers of taking medicine without a prescription.

The trending video from Anne Sansa Daly's show on the television network raised concerns from many Ghanaians about her on social media.

