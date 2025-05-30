Gisela Amponsah's reason for leaving Glitch Africa's Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast after a season has caught the attention of Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson.

The former podcast host accused the show's producers of offering little to no protection from online bullies

Her frustrations with Glitch Africa influenced Lydia Forson to criticise the trend of showrunners prioritising sensational content

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has weighed in on Gisela Amponsah's ordeal with the producers of Glitch Africa Studios' Rants, Bants and Confessions.

Gisela, who left the show with Ama Burland after a season, talked about her exit for the first time in the debut episode of her new show, Let's Do Drinks.

According to Gisela, there was too much drama behind the scenes with the show runners. She called out the producers for prioritising YouTube views over the mental health and well-being of the hosts.

Gisela accused the producer of deliberately paying bloggers to intentionally insult her and the other hosts on social media for the show's publicity.

Ama Burland rehashed Gisela's frustrations as she decided to quit the show for similar reasons.

The show now runs with Perfect Match Xtra season 2 contestant Rose Owusu Konadu, popularly known as Rosey, social media personality and entrepreneur Adjoa Tasha and Efia Odo, who is the only one part of the original team.

Glitch Africa, founded by Nigerian mogul Best Amakhian, prides itself as Africa's biggest creator network.

In Nigeria, a situation akin to Gisela's happened as Nigerian radio personality Chinedu Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia of the Honest Bunch Podcast, linked to Glitch Africa, stepped down.

He cited the need to protect his “peace of mind,” family, and the show’s integrity.

Lydia Forson supports Gisela Amponsah

According to the award-winning actress Lydia Forson, there is a growing trend of young people falling prey to showrunners who only care about their views and not their mental health.

Lydia Foron, in a post on social media, empathised with Gisela, stating that she was proud of her for speaking up.

"I believe her. A lady on one of these podcasts made the same claim to me recently, and I had to remind her that, in the end, it was HER face and not the producers out there. Too many young people are exploited for views and ratings on these shows. Proud of them," she said.

"There's a reason why it seems I’m always at odds with the media, bloggers, etc, because most of them are on this table. They focus on sensational clips, headlines and anything to get people fired up to insult you, all for views and against your mental health," Lydia Forson added.

Fan demands Gisela and Burland's return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo had responded to a fan who questioned the absence of Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah from the new season of Rants, Bants and Confessions.

She told the fans they could follow the former hosts on their personal pages if they missed them. The new episode of the podcast has actor Tonardo as the latest guest on the show.

