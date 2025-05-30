Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah is trending after the appointment of Anne Sansa Daly to the NHIA board was revoked

He called on the Ghana Medical and Dental Council to ensure that the young lady in question is tried over certain allegations

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the admonition by Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah to the Ghana Medical and Dental Council

Famed Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has taken social media by storm in the wake of news that the appointment of Anne Sansa Daly to the board of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) had been revoked.

The outspoken media personality was very critical of Anne Sansa Daly's appointment to the NHIA board, insisting she was not qualified.

Speaking in an interview on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme on May 29, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah delved deep into the removal of Anne Sansa Daly from the NHIA board.

He opined that Anne Sansa Daly had involved herself in illegality by claiming to be someone she is not.

He then made a passionate appeal to the Ghana Medical and Dental Council, urging them to play a leading role in ensuring that Anne Sansa Daly is put before the law:

“What we are calling on the Medical and Dental Council to do is recognize this as a crime. They should not be afraid; they should go ahead and ensure the young lady is arrested, prosecuted, and faces the full rigours of the law. Otherwise, the next time they arrest someone, they will lack the moral authority to prosecute. The Medical and Dental Council should be concerned, take charge, and lead this effort.”

The host of the programme, Paul, also agreed with these comments and called on the CID and the Minister of Justice, Dominic Ayine, to show interest in the matter.

Watch the video below:

Kevin Taylor defends Anne Sansa Daly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor reacted angrily to claims that Anne Sansa Daly was not a medical doctor.

Speaking on his show, Kevin Taylor called out Nii Armah Amarteifio for petitioning the Ghana Medical and Dental Council regarding Anne Sansa Daly’s status as a medical doctor.

He clarified that Anne Sansa Daly was not licensed to work in Ghana but was practising as a medical doctor in the U.S.

