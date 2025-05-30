Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, has opened up on the origins of his beef with Kevin Taylor

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana, Afrifa said disgraced doctor, Anne Sansa Daly, is the cause of their feud

His comments sparked varying reactions from Ghanaians, as both fans of Afrifa and Taylor had their say

Controversial media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, broke down the origin of his beef with Kevin Taylor during an appearance on Good Evening Ghana on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Speaking with Paul Adom-Otchere on the Metro TV show, Afrifa said the bitter feud between him and the U.S.-based political commentator all boils down to their mutual connection to Anne Sansa Daly.

Daly, a disgraced doctor whose credentials have been exposed as fraudulent, is currently making headline news in Ghana after her appointment to the board of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) was revoked by President Mahama.

Okatakyie Afrifa speaks on Kevin Taylor beef

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Okatakyie Afrifa said he dated Sansa Daly for a short period before they parted ways due to some character traits he discovered about her that he did not like.

"I knew her for a short period of about three to four months and I detected quite a few, character traits that I wasn't so comfortable with. For which reason, I decided I was not going to work with her again," Afrifa explained.

He continued that shortly after he parted ways with her, Kevin Taylor who he had no prior connection to, began attacking him aggressively in the media.

"One day I woke up and Kevin Taylor is on my case without me having to mention his name anywhere, talk about him anywhere. He goes on rampage against me. I've never seen him before... and this guy is on my case destroying me left to right center. Then I got to realize that, okay, the common denominator is that Kevin Taylor knows this girl,"

He noted that in reaction to this, he sent a text message to Anne Sansa, asking her to stop feeding information about him to Taylor to broadcast on his show.

Afrifa added that the message was manipulated to fabricate a story about him sending threats, leading to his arrest.

Okatakyie Afrifa's explanation about Taylor sparks reactions

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to Okatakyie Afrifa's break down of the origin of his Kevin Taylor beef.

DanMens said:

"Okatakyire Afrifa is smarter than the whole national security."

YD wrote:

"And to think that this is the regime that has been persecuting the Chief Justice over frivolous allegations of travelling with her family."

kolonchy commented:

"We are no more walking together and all that..wei."

Nana Adjei sika wura noted:

"President Mahama and NDC should be ashamed of themselves."

Okatakyie Afrifa exposes Anne Daly

YEN.com.gh reported previously that Okatakyie Afrifa jubilated after President Mahama revoked Anne Sansa Daly's appointment to the NHIA board.

Afrifa played a crucial role in exposing the fake medical credentials of the doctor and expressed happiness at her removal.

He said anyone who attempts to fight him should get ready to lose everything they have worked for in their life.

