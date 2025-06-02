Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's daughter, Nana Ama Osei, made a bold fashion statement at her father's automobile museum launch

The fashion entrepreneur looked gorgeous in a stylish outfit that made her stand out at the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama Osei's flawless look and designer bag on Instagram

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's daughter, Nana Ama Osei, stole the spotlight alongside her brothers, Saahene Osei, Kennedy Osei, and Ofori Osei at the highly anticipated launch of their father's automobile museum, held on June 1, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

The accomplished young entrepreneur and heiress, currently based in the United States, exuded elegance in a striking sleeveless white corseted dress that accentuated her figure.

Her chic short bob hairstyle framed her face beautifully as she posed for photographers, capturing attention at the star-studded event.

In a viral video circulating on Instagram, Nana Ama showcased her flawless makeup, which highlighted her radiant smile and perfectly defined eyebrows.

As the founder of De Qulture Bar, an online store that specialises in custom-made jewellery and fashion accessories celebrating African culture, Nana Ama Osei accessorised her ensemble with a luxurious necklace and carried a Gucci shoulder bag valued at approximately GH¢23,000, further elevating her fashionable appearance.

Despite's daughter rocks a stylish outfit

Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Ama Osei was spotted at the launch of her father's automobile museum along with her brothers in a lovely video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

8ohemeng stated:

"Everyone is happily smiling. This is so healthy ❤️."

_danquah

"Ei God, where did some of us pass 😢🙌..see how sons are smiling, but in all we give thanks. May we all be great 🔥🔥

Moneymacegh stated:

"Hw3 ne f3 🔥🔥🔥."

Saahene Osei turns heads with his hairstyle

Saahene Osei, known for his distinctive style, looked dapper in a two-tone maxi long-sleeve shirt paired with tailored white trousers.

His unique hairstyle, a blend of contemporary and traditional influences, garnered praise from fashion enthusiasts. In contrast, his brothers opted for a more classic low-cut hairstyle, allowing their styles to complement each other well.

Kennedy Osei, a qualified lawyer, embraced his role as a tour guide for the day, dressed in an elegant white long-sleeve shirt and matching white pants. He worked closely with their father, coordinating activities and welcoming esteemed guests to what was dubbed the viral event of the month.

Saahene Osei starts a podcast

Saahene Osei and his brother Ofori recently launched a podcast, showcasing their innovative studio located within the Despite automobile museum.

In a high-energy video, they interviewed their older siblings about the grand launch of their father's legacy project, all while donning stylish designer outfits that reflected their flair for fashion.

Ofori Osei enjoys his vacation in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Despite's son Ofori Osei, who made a controversial decision to forego wearing a seatbelt while driving in the U.S.

The young graduate appeared confident as he documented his lavish lifestyle in a video shared on social media.

This prompted a wave of comments from concerned users urging him to prioritise road safety and adhere to traffic regulations.

