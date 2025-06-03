Albert Ofosu Nketia has begun treatment for his medical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The young internet sensation, in a video, visited the Speech and Language Therapy Centre with his relatives and blogger Nana Baffour

Many Ghanaians flooded the comment section of the social media post to pray for Albert Ofosu Nketia's recovery

Viral Ghanaian internet sensation Albert Ofosu Nketia has begun treatment for his medical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

Viral internet sensation Albert Ofosu Nketia begins treatment for his health condition at KATH. Photo source: @nahbaffdotcomm

Source: UGC

In a recent TikTok video shared by blogger and associate of Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, Nana Baffour, the young boy, his mother, Madam Rosina, and his uncle visited the Speech and Language Therapy Centre in the hospital.

Albert Ofosu Nketia, who developed some conditions that made him a special needs child at a young age, and his mother interacted with the doctor about the treatment and how it could help improve the little boy's communication.

In the caption of the social media post, Nana Baffour appealed to Ghanaians for prayers and support as the young boy began his medical treatment.

He wrote:

"UPDATE ON ALBERT'S HEALTH CONDITION: This morning, Albert’s mom, myself, and his uncle took Albert to the Speech and Language Therapy at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Your prayers and support are all we need. Thank You All❤️🙏."

Albert Ofosu Nketia recently resurfaced on the scene looking all grown up for the first time since he went viral on social media in 2023.

The young boy gained massive popularity as a seven-year-old after a video that showed him switch from crying to laughing in seconds emerged in 2023. The video got 398M TikTok views, with many people across the world using it as a meme on social media.

Albert Ofosu Nketia with his mother, Madam Rosina. Photo source: Oheneba Media

Source: Youtube

Blogger Nana Baffour, who visited Albert at his residence, shared that the young boy was battling some health issues and was in dire need of financial assistance to undergo treatment.

He also appealed to Ghanaians and African content creators who used his meme in their videos to come to the young boy's aid with donations.

Following his plea, some Nigerian content creators expressed interest in providing support and appealed to their colleagues to donate money towards Albert Ofosu Nketia's recovery.

In an interview on Okay FM on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, Nana Baffour expressed disappointment with Ghanaian content creators, stating that none of them had reached out to inquire about Albert Ofosu Nketia's well-being or recruit him for a skit or any other content.

He noted that they had also failed to provide financial assistance to the nine-year-old boy despite regularly using his viral video in most of their content. The blogger stated that only Nigerian content creators had reached out to try and support the young boy.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians pray for Albert Nketia's recovery

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

EFYA commented:

"May God show him mercy."

Sal.adams said:

"Aah inti all this while nu, na meme nu y3 yarefuor? Aww! Speedy recovery, boy. 🥰🥰🥰."

Nina Tanko commented:

"Bless God, and I keep using his stickers on WhatsApp."

Mr Eventuarry drives Trotro on the streets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Eventuarry drove a Trotro on the streets in a video that went viral on social media.

A passenger who boarded the former internet sensation's car recorded a video of him driving them to their destination.

The video of Mr Eventuarry driving a Trotro on the streets triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh