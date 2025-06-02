Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the young son of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was among the guests who attended the launch of the Despite Automobile Museum in Accra

The young prince proved that he was well trained as he showed courtesy while interacting with dignitaries, including Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and praised the young man in the comments section of the post

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was among the dignitaries who graced the grand launch of the Despite Automobile Museum in Accra.

The revered King attended the occasion with his young son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, who charmed guests and dignitaries at the event with his height and deep sense of cultural etiquette.

Otumfuo's young son displays humility as he greets Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong. Image source: The Asante Nation

Source: Facebook

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the young prince was seen respectfully greeting several elders and chiefs present at the ceremony, including Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, who wore white attire, looked taller and had grown more handsome in his latest public appearance. He was captured exchanging pleasantries with Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong in a now-viral video.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie is the youngest son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia Osei Tutu. He has established himself as a brilliant student leader with a passion for global affairs.

Otumfuo's son excels academically, elected student prefect. Image source: The Asante Nation

Source: Instagram

Academic and leadership achievements

A student at DPS International Ghana, Nana Kwame, has distinguished himself academically and in leadership roles.

In April 2024, he was elected as the school's head boy, serving as a testament to the respect and trust he commands among his peers.

Nana Kwame represented his school at the Harvard National Model United Nations (HNMUN) conference held in Kenya.

There, he earned an Honourable Mention in the World Health Organisation committee for his insightful contributions while representing the Russian Federation.

Watch the video of Otumfuo's son showing courtesy at the Despite Automobile Museum launch:

Netizens react to Otumfuo and son's appearance at the launch

Netizens who saw the video of Otumfuo and his son at the launch of the Despite Automobile Museum were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section of the now-viral post.

"Kuamilegacy0 wrote:

"Our King is getting old."

@Nana Yaw wrote:

"Despite - Ashanti Cheddar - Ashanti Ofori Sarpong - Ashanti Kelvin Okyere - Ashanti what a blessed tribe."

@DAVID NANA APPIAH KUBI wrote:

"ASANTEFOU ? YOU GUYS ARE GREAT!"

@Osongo Hawkson wrote:

"Where is the GA Mantse."

@DECAY wrote:

"Even China has not got an automobile museum, not to mention a struggling country like Ghana."

@Kofi Takyi496 wrote:

"I think this man said he was a common shoe 👞 maker."

@King Dave wrote:

"So all this funeral of OBINIM and DESPITE new museum de go on wai our chairman WONTUMI in to trouble 😜😜😜😜very bad, lesson of life joy can be shared but problem Never."

Nana Kwame vibes with his schoolmates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the youngest son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has proven that even as the son of a powerful king, he still hangs out with his friends.

This comes after a video of him participating in an extracurricular activity at his school went viral.

Many people who reacted to the video were left in awe, with some wanting to find out more about the school.

Source: YEN.com.gh