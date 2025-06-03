Yaw Dabo and a Chinese lady rumoured to be his girlfriend were recently spotted together in Kumasi at a charity event

This is the first time the Ghanaian actor has been spotted with the beautiful Asian lady, with her face showing

The Kumawood superstar and entrepreneur opened up about their relationship and how they met

Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo was recently seen in Kumasi with a beautiful Asian lady, many suspect to be his partner.

Yaw Dabo clears the air about his relationship with his new Asian partner, whom many suspect is his girlfriend. Photo source: POleenoMultimedia

Source: Youtube

The Kumawood star shared a video of himself strolling with the lady in Ghana last year, but didn't show her face.

Yaw Dabo's recent stint with the lady, who gave her name as Mor, was at the Kumasi Children's home, which currently shelters over 70 children from a day old to 25 years old.

The facility, established in 1965 by the Government to provide care, protection, and shelter to vulnerable children, operates under the Department of Social Welfare of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Kumasi Children's Home has reunified 248 children with their families over the past five years and has consistently reached out to the public for support.

Yaw Dabo and Mor partnered to present a wide range of food items to the facility, including drinks, biscuits and bags of rice.

Yaw Dabo talks about Mor

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Yaw Dabo dispelled rumours that he was in a romantic relationship with his Asian partner Mor.

According to the Kumawood actor, he randomly met Mor by the roadside and asked his friend to go fetch her number.

Dabo, who owns Dabo Soccer Academy, explained that Moor and his family were into philanthropy.

"This is something she does with her family almost every month. She decided to do this with me as a partner," Yaw Dabo said.

Yaw Dabo dines with young players from his Dabo Soccer Academy. Instagram/YawDaboAdwenK3se3

Source: Instagram

The diminutive actor has made significant strides in the football world. He has travelled to other countries to expand his network with other football institutions, including Borussia Dortmund in Germany, where he met former Dortmund and now Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

Fans react to Dabo's moments with Mor

Yaw Dabo's recent moments with his Asian partner at the Kumasi Children's Home have garnered significant traction on social media.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they drooled over Yaw Dabo and Mor.

@WalterbishopGh said:

Just present and leave. You don’t have to share because they have caretakers who will do that. Anyway xiexie ne

@benjaminnanaadjekum9092 shared:

Killer ntua! 😁

•O•£🇬🇧 wrote:

"He meet her at china mall 😂😂."

Yaw Dabo visits John Mahama's hometown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actor Yaw Dabo had lamented about the football facilities in President John Dramani Mahama's hometown, Bole.

Yaw Dabo's visit to Bole is part of his efforts to scout local talents and develop them for the world stage.

Dabo demonstrated that people in the president's hometown were huge soccer fans and communicated the need for proper pitches in the community to the president.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh