An illegal miner openly defied police while engaging in galamsey activities, calling his group untouchable

A video has shown the challenges Ghanaian authorities face in enforcing laws against illegal mining

The government has been urged to address the root causes of galamsey, which includes corruption

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An illegal miner has boldly declared himself and his group untouchable. He openly defied the authorities while conducting enforcement operations at an illegal mining site.

Galamsey operators boldly record their illegal mining activities, showing defiance amid government crackdowns. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/Twitter

Source: TikTok

In a video circulating on social media, the miner and his associates were seen engaging in unlawful mining activities as police arrived to survey the site.

This video highlighted the challenges the government faces in combating illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, as reported by ISS Africa.

Illegal mining remains a major issue in Ghana and many parts of West Africa, contributing to environmental degradation, water pollution, and social unrest.

Despite government crackdowns and regular raids, some operators continue to openly resist enforcement efforts.

As could be seen in the video, the galamsey operator used his camera to show off the activities with no concern for any obstruction or punishment from the government.

While recording the illegal mining activity, he said:

"All the police have come out, but still, we are working. No trouble here. We are not afraid of anyone. We are not afraid of anyone. The police are standing over there, but still, we are working. What will the government do to us?"

YEN.com.gh understands that this type of illegal mining activity has caused extensive destruction to the gold-rich West African country's forests.

The video of the illegal miner bragging about their activities is below.

To tackle illegal gold mining, the government needs to acknowledge and understand the main causes of this criminal activity, including weak legal frameworks, bureaucratic licensing regimes, corrupt officials and political and traditional leadership failures.

How illegal gold mining harms the environment

Deforestation is one of the concerns of illegal gold mining, but one stands out; mercury poisoning. Per the BBC, galamsey often uses harmful chemicals like mercury and cyanide to extract gold.

These toxic substances contaminate rivers and groundwater, resulting in serious health concerns for local communities and aquatic life. Polluted water sources become unsafe for drinking, fishing, and farming.

Illegal miners continue galamsey operations despite police presence, highlighting enforcement challenges in Ghana. Photo credit: @sikaofficial/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The removal of vegetation and excavation disrupts the soil structure, making it prone to erosion by wind and rain. This degradation reduces soil fertility, harming agriculture and leading to sedimentation in nearby water bodies.

Additionally, illegal mining operations often ignore land reclamation practices, leaving large pits and holes that pose dangers to humans and wildlife. These abandoned mining sites can also become breeding grounds for diseases such as malaria.

BECE candidate dies in Pramkuma galamsey pit

YEN.com.gh also reported that, despite government warnings against illegal mining, tragedy struck at Pramkuma, where a 16-year-old BECE candidate died after falling into a galamsey pit.

Yakubu David was allegedly being chased by by armed security personnel. Friends said he was accused of stealing, beaten, and left for dead, leaving the community and family devastated.

David’s father appealed for justice, highlighting that many youths turn to illegal mining to survive amid harsh conditions. Apostle Eric Okai, a senior pastor, extended condolences to the family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh