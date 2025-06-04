Dr Titus Beyuo raised alarm over the rising trend of mothers bleaching their newborns for societal acceptance, highlighting serious health risks

The MP shared his personal experience with the discrimination his son faced due to skin colour, emphasising the harmful impact of this bias

Experts have called for stricter regulations, warning that bleaching can cause birth defects, organ damage, and irreversible harm to newborns

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Dr Titus Beyuo, the Lambussie Member of Parliament and a member of the Health Committee, recently expressed his concerns about a growing trend.

The medical practitioner and politician has reacted to the growing trend of Ghanaian mothers bleaching their newborns for societal acceptance.

Dr. Titus Beyuo calls for action as he lists the dangers of the newborn bleaching trend in Ghana, including health risks and societal issues. Photo credit: JoyNews/YouTube.

Source: UGC

During an interview with the media outlet, JoyNews, Dr Beyuo shared that there are lasting consequences of such actions by the mothers. He said he had not encountered such cases of mothers trying to bleach babies in the womb; however, many have approached him about the complexions of their newborns.

He explained that some mothers are driven by societal pressures and a desire to fall in line with the beauty standards that favour lighter skin.

He also pointed out that while many people are aware of the risks associated with bleaching, others may not fully understand the long-term effects these chemicals can cause in the human body.

In his words:

"Some think there will be suspicion of infidelity. There are some desired babies that have a particular color and therefore want to do anything to get a baby to get fairer. Some do know about them. I doubt anybody would be completely ignorant that there are health risks associated with bleaching -both for themselves and the newborn. And for those who are not aware, they must know that there are serious health consequences."

Beyuo discussed the consequences of bleaching children in more detail in a video shared on YouTube.

Beyuo's also shared the discrimination his four-year-old son had faced in school because of his skin tone, as Joy News reported.

His son discovered that, in a school photo, he was placed at the back because of his darker complexion, which left him heartbroken and highlighted the issue of colour bias even among young children.

This growing trend of skin bleaching is concerning, as many pregnant women in Ghana continue to use illegal pills to try to bleach their babies.

The desire to have a lighter-skinned child is driven by deep-seated beauty standards that associate fair skin with wealth, beauty, and success.

Dr. Titus Beyuo highlights the alarming rise of mothers bleaching their newborns and calls for stricter regulations to protect future generations. Photo credit: JoyNews/YouTube

Source: Youtube

The health implications of this practice are severe. Chemicals like hydroquinone and mercury, commonly used in bleaching agents, can cause skin damage, organ failure, and even cancer. For newborns, these risks are heightened, and the damage could be irreversible.

YEN.com.gh reported that medical experts have pointed out that such illegal medications can also cause birth defects, including damage to the limbs and internal organs of the foetus.

Beyond physical harm, the emotional toll of growing up in a society that values lighter skin can negatively affect a child’s self-esteem.

Young girl overcomes cancer with public support

In a similar vein, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that two-year-old Aba Donyeh, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in June 2024, faced a life-threatening battle that required a $150,000 bone marrow transplant.

The donation campaign was backed by media outlets like GHOne TV, which helped raise awareness and funds for Aba’s treatment. A report confirmed the transplant was successful, and she on her way to a full recovery.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh