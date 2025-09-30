15 cars belonging to Chairman Wontumi, the NPP chairman for the Ashanti Region, have been confiscated by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO)

Chairman Wontumi shared his allegations about the security agency in an interview, making the rounds online

The politician, while sharing his frustrations, established that EOCO was treating him unfairly

Ghanaian politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has opened up about the seizure of his luxury cars after his recent arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Chairman Wontumi laments about EOCO seizing 15 of his cars, including a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce. Photo source: PatriotsforNPP

Source: Facebook

Chairman Wontumi, who is the Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman, was arrested on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, by EOCO over claims he had engaged in fraudulent activities.

In a recent interview with Adom FM, Chairman Wontumi broke his silence on his ordeal with the security agency.

The politician alleged that EOCO had confiscated 15 of his luxury cars, including a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce.

“At the moment, EOCO has taken close to 15 of my cars, but I have decided not to speak. The vehicles are in EOCO’s custody. I bought them from Bright Selby at Asylum Down near the NPP office. He registered them, paid the duties, and did everything. My Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and others are all there. I have been quiet because I know that at the right time, God will intervene and speak for me,” Wontumi said while speaking to Omanhene Kwabena Asante of Adom FM.

Chairman Wontumi flaunts his cars

Chairman Wontumi was rated one of Ghana's richest politicians. Last year, a video capturing his flamboyant mansion and luxurious fleet of cars went viral on social media.

The wealthy politician and owner of Akonta Mining's fleet includes a Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Videos of Chairman Wontumi's cars are below

The NPP's Chairman Wontumi speaks after spending time in EOCO custody. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Chairman Wontumi's EOCO troubles stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

ewuley said:

"One man, 15 cars😂 tomorrow, come and show us Gold😂😂."

@mrQuames commented:

"Cry to death. We don't care. This is what we want to hear. Sia."

@WizzyBone01 shared:

"Jail this fraud b4 the next elections or the NDC will smell pepper."

@Kweku_Ankomah remarked:

"So the road you dey take the luxury cars pass top nu edey bee you... These people ankasa dem lose touch with reality🤦‍♂️."

@jondaga0 added:

"If he doesn't shut up, we will seize his body attached. Siaman."

@_sammy_nana added:

"Piaw piaw piaw 😂. Power de3 if you don’t have some paa you go bleed ooo eiii. If I have these cars and EOCO seize am ago faint 😅😂😂😂."

"Afenyo-Markin is next after Wontumi" - Captain Smart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart had issued a stern warning to the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, following the arrest of the Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

The journalist said Afenyo-Markin would be arrested and put through the same predicament the NPP put Cassiel Ato Forson through when they were in office.

Captain Smart berated Afenyo-Markin for implicating Ato Forson in a scandal he had nothing to do with.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh