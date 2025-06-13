The Police arrested three people, including GH Kobby, in connection with the death of 20-year-old Yaa Baby in Yeji

One of the suspects, nicknamed Obolo, has gone viral as netizens launch a petition for his release

Two ladies believed to be relatives of the viral suspect have weighed in on his woes after Yaa Baby's death

A frenzy is building up online as scores of netizens create videos empathising with one of the three suspects arrested on June 10 over the death of Yaa Baby.

GH Kobby: Suspect In Yaa Baby's Murder Becomes A Meme, Relatives React

The deceased 20-year-old girl was allegedly shot by her boyfriend, GH Kobby, at Seker in Yeji.

GH Kobby, the alleged killer, is suspected of having discharged his weapon (a pump-action gun), attempting to fire a warning shot.

Reports gathered by YEN.com.gh since June 10 suggest that GH Kobby attended the late Mamponghene's funeral with his girlfriend and the two others.

Later, they took a trip to visit a friend in Seker, where the incident happened.

Not much has been heard from GH Kobby and his two pals after their arrest.

However, a string of videos from content creators talking about Obolo's legal woes as part of the suspects have surfaced online.

Controversial US-based Ghanaian viral sensation Afia Schwarzenegger is among those fueling the trend online, making Obolo an overnight viral meme while he's in police custody.

All the viral videos seem to sing the same song - that Obolo is a jolly figure who got unlucky associating with GH Kobby.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, two ladies claiming to be relatives re-echoed the viral campaign.

"My brother Kojo doesn't have the time and heart for crime. He prefers to eat and dance to Amapiano till he sweats."

Oheneni stokes debate after Yaa Baby's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Sompa FM broadcaster Oheneni Adazoa had questioned Yaa Baby's choice to leave her parents' home.

Oheneni Adazoa, in her reaction to Yaa Baby and Kobby's relationship, which has now claimed her life, questioned the trend of young ladies seeking to leave their parents in search of freedom and independence.

She maintained that it wasn't cultural for young ladies to move out of their parents' home permanently until it was time for them to marry.

