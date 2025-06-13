Ghana's Attorney General is set to charge Gifty Oware Mensah, her husband and eight others for their role in a ghost names scandal at the National Service Authority

The former Deputy Director of the Authority allegedly used a total of 9,934 ghost names to misappropriate public funds of oveGH¢548 million

A video of the former politician's lavish lifestyle as she celebrated her birthday has surfaced on social media

A video of former Deputy Director of National Service Authority Gifty Oware-Mensah in a celebratory mood enjoying her lavish moments with her husband Peter Mensah has popped up after the Attorney General's allegations against the former NSS administration.

Gifty Oware‑Mensah: Former NSS Boss' Lavish Parties Resurface After GH¢500m Allegation

According to Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine, Gifty belonged to a criminal network with the National Service Authority that misappropriated over GH¢548 million of state funds.

During a press briefing on June 13, the Attorney General confirmed the criminal enterprise included directors, staff, and service providers.

“The criminal enterprise that resulted in the loss of this colossal loss of sum of money involved the creation of ghost names in the NSA payroll system by some directors and staff, which was subsequently exploited to misappropriate state funds for their gain," he said.

Ayine's outfit is set to file charges against 12 suspects, including former Deputy Director Gifty Oware-Mensah, who allegedly masterminded the operation.

In a video that has resurfaced after the Attorney General's allegations, the Oware-Mensahs were seen at a plush party at the GC Royal Hotel.

The video is believed to be one of several clips from a birthday celebration organised by the Deputy Director and her husband in 2023.

Apart from her work in politics, the former deputy director was also an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association.

The former NSS deputy director was known to be a collector of luxurious watches. She had an expensive collection of designer watches, including a $360,000 Richard Miller watch.

Ghanaians react to Oware-Mensah's saga

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Gifty Oware Mensah's lavish lifestyle amid her recent corruption saga.

Ambar wrote:

Some politicians are very heartless. In a very correct system by now they impounded her and she’s even facing the law. And they know majority of the citizens too are living in abject poverty

@PeterPa29385697 shared:

Don't listen to what they say but take note of they do.Your judgement day has come and you have to account for even single dime ... This is the hell we talk about that no condition is permanent, not even my problems.

PRINCESS LIZ added:

we are advocating for more opportunities for women but see the kind of total disappointment she brought upon women. My heart is broken

Gifty Oware-Mensah rocks Warrior King watch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Oware-Mensah wearing her custom watch that was reportedly produced in Ghana.

The executive has commended Patrick Amofah, the CEO of Warrior King Watches, for his inventive designs and his inventiveness.

The brand is renowned for producing high-quality leather timepieces with distinctive designs that honour Ghana's wealthiest citizens.

