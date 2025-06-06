President John Mahama showed his humble side during a visit to a school by lying on a student's mattress to test its comfort

In a video, the President carefully lay on the neatly made bed and beamed with a smile as he got up

The act, intended to be harmless and light-hearted, drew unexpected criticism and anger from netizens

President John Dramani Mahama generated a social media buzz after a video of him lying on a student's mattress surfaced online.

While touring a school, the President briefly lay on a bed that appeared to be set up in an exhibition room.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows Mr Mahama settling carefully on the neatly made bed, surrounded by school officials, journalists, and students. He quickly got out of bed, beaming with a smile.

According to reports, the President was testing the comfort of the mattress, perhaps showing empathy for students’ living conditions.

Watch the video of the President lying on the student's mattress below:

Mahama blasted for lying on student's mattress

Despite showing his humble side, the video has angered many Ghanaians. They described the gesture as antics from a clout-chasing President.

They argued that a leader like him should focus on tangible improvements to educational infrastructure, especially in light of ongoing concerns over poor boarding conditions in some public schools.

@CadmanAttaMills wrote:

"Mr President, the good living is showing ooo! First, I was afraid you were going to break the bed. Then I was worried you were going to bump your head getting up from the bed. Let's stop these antics. You will give some of us a heart attack!"

@Jollof21 wrote:

"JM pɛ clout chasing ei."

@AduNkansah wrote:

"Settings nkoaaa."

@Postmalone090 wrote:

"Hm funfooling."

Another group of netizens also saw the light side of the gesture and praised the President for displaying his humble side. May praised him as being the people's choice, the best President in the history of Ghana, among others.

@seidureigns22 wrote:

"I’m proud to have this great man as my president. Now I can die in peace."

@AccraChelsea wrote:

"E be America aa enka them auction the mattress cash out like $1M."

@MacGenius78 wrote:

"That’s my President. God will forever soar him higher above all his enemies."

@MystikObidipon wrote:

"I give it to him. This man has charisma, and you can relate to him, even if you don’t like his political party."

President Mahama waves at SHS students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that students of Kwabenya Community Day Senior High School were filled with excitement and joy when President John Dramani Mahama greeted them during his recent visit to the school. This happened during the 2025 World Environment Day marked on June 5, 2025.

President Mahama, on June 5, 2025, joined students and teachers of the Kwabenya Senior High School to commemorate the day, delivering a speech and planting a tree.

During the event, two young ladies dressed in the Kwabenya SHS uniform, who were also in attendance, called out to the President and said "hi". To their amusement, the President responded, leaving them in awe.

