Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly called Cheddar, and his political party apologised for the untoward action of one of his bodyguards

A press statement issued by the party said they have commenced an investigation into the matter and would handle it accordingly

Social media users who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

The New Force Party has apologised on behalf of one of their leaders’ bodyguards who punched a fan of their boss in the stomach.

The New Force political movement leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, was in Mampong for the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu’s funeral, and an incident left several netizens talking.

In a video on social media, a bodyguard believed to be part of Cheddar's entourage was seen engaged in a scuffle. The bodyguard held the man by his neck and launched heavy punches aimed at his upper body.

In a press statement, The New Force condemned the act and said they were investigating the matter. They also expressed a commitment that such behaviour will not repeat itself among their people.

Ghanaians reject Cheddar’s apology

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read the comments below:

@Chelsea4everA said:

“Glad they did the needful asap The said guy should receive a severe reprimand.”

@zafarmirzo wrote:

“The more critical and sceptical the mind, the more reliable and fruitful moral knowledge becomes.”

@halfmentalgh said:

“Ah, so The New Force start flex small power wey bodyguards already dey play WWE? And dem say it’s ‘new’ — but the behaviour dey smell like old politics in new packaging! 😂🇬🇭.”

@JackB_87 wrote:

“They should hand the security guy over to the police immediately.”

@Kobinaocrangh said:

“In Ghana, if they want to make a case, a foolish case, then they will say investigation has commenced.”

@jeywuss_gh wrote:

“Masa make dem go find the man oo cos ein chest all make grrrr grrrr.”

@BrTuoo said:

“The family should make a complaint at any nearby station and get a good Lawyer.”

